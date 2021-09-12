Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Discontinued Items for a Limited Time

Menu items come and go, but you can count on Taco Bell to revive a few discontinued items every now and then: The company allowed customers to vote for limited-time items to restore in 2022; Taco Bell also gave the beloved Mexican Pizza a permanent home on the menu in the same year.

The fast food chain is at it again for 2024. According to Food & Wine, on August 15, Taco Bell released five classic menu items, one from each decade from the 1960s to the 2000s.

Starting with the earliest decade is the Tostada, a fried corn tortilla garnished with refried beans, lettuce, red sauce, and cheese. The item was at Taco Bell when the brand first opened in 1962, and consumers can experience it again for just $2.19.

Representing the ’70s is the Green Burrito. This spicy treat gets its name from a green sauce made of chiles, tomatillos, and jalapeños. Refried beans, onions, and cheddar cheese are also part of the meal, which costs $2.49.

The Meximelt of the ’80s also returns: For just $2.99, diners can tuck into cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, ground beef, and pico de gallo wrapped in a soft taco shell. And anyone who enjoyed Taco Bell in the ’90s will likely remember the Beef Gordita Supreme—tomatoes, lettuce, beef, cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, and sour cream cradled with flatbread—and can now get it for $2.99.

Last but not least is the Caramel Apple Empanada, priced at $2.99. This tasty 2000s dessert features caramel with apple pieces—a sweet change of pace from the other savory meals.

The release of these old favorites is exciting news for many, but there’s one catch. The menu is only available in a few Southern California locations for a limited time while supplies last. Patrons can go to the Fullerton Taco Bell on Orangethorpe Avenue until August 19, and the restaurants in Brea on West Imperial Highway and Irvine on Barranca Parkway will serve these options until August 21. But don’t worry if you can’t make it to any of these California locations—Taco Bell plans to release all five menu items nationwide later this year, though it’s unclear exactly when that will happen.

