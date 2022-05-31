The Rhode Island Home That Inspired 'The Conjuring' Just Sold for $1.5 Million
Though The Conjuring (2013) is a work of fiction, the "based on the true story" title card at the beginning of the movie isn't without truth. Roger and Carolyn Perron really did move to a New England farmhouse with their five daughters in the 1970s. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren investigated their claims of strange phenomena, and the home has held a notorious reputation ever since. Now, after selling for 27 percent above the asking price, the property has a new owner, Deadline reports.
Located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, Rhode Island, the Arnold Estate hit the market at roughly $1.2 million in September of last year. In addition to its three bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 8.5 acres, the house came with a disturbing history.
According to legend, a woman named Bathsheba Sherman resided on the property in the mid-19th century. She's been accused of acts ranging from practicing witchcraft to murdering a baby with a sewing needle. When the Perrons started experience strange occurrences in their new home, the spirit of Bathsheba was blamed.
The house's track record hasn't kept buyers away. Paranormal investigators and married couple Jenn and Cory Heinzen bought the estate for $439,000 in 2019 only to list it two years later. They vouched for its haunted status, claiming to observe "footsteps, knocks," and "flashing lights" during their time there. Though they expected someone to pay a seven-figure price for the home, they requested that the next owners not live there for their own good.
Real-estate developer Jacqueline Nuñez plans to respect their wishes after purchasing the property for $1.52 million. She instead wants to use it to host events in collaboration with the Perron family. In recent years, the house has hosted a livestream with séances and a guest appearance by Andrea Perron, who was a child during the haunting.
