See 'Titanic' in Mesmerizing 8K—the Highest Resolution Ever Captured of the Wreck
Since its discovery at the bottom of the Atlantic in 1985, the Titanic has become one of the most studied shipwrecks in history. Now, new images are giving researchers—and amateur enthusiasts—a fresh perspective on the site. As CNN reports, OceanGate Expeditions has released a video showing the Titanic in 8K—the highest-resolution footage ever captured of the wreck.
OceanGate—a company that charges civilian “mission specialists” $250,000 to join expert-led submersible dives to the ship—recorded the video above during its 2022 expedition. It features many sights even casual Titanic fans will recognize, such as the ship's iconic bow. Other details have been hidden since the ocean liner made its final voyage in 1912. The clear picture shows the name of the anchor-maker Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd. on the ship's portside anchor. Rory Golden, one of OceanGate's Titanic experts, said in a press release that this was the first time he could make out the lettering.
The footage helps illustrate the story of Titanic's tragic demise. At one point, you can see a single-ended boiler that once powered the vessel. The hunk of metal fell to the seafloor after the sinking ship cracked in half in the early morning of April 15, 1912. The boiler in the video is the same one Robert Ballard and his crew spotted when they found the shipwreck 37 years ago.
In addition to giving Titanic aficionados something new to obsess over, the footage provides important data to researchers. The remains of the ship are deteriorating rapidly, and some experts say the ocean's forces will break it down completely by 2030. By comparing the most recent video with footage captured in 2021, scientists can confirm that the ship is wearing away with each passing year.
OceanGate Expedition is already planning to return to the Titanic's final resting place in the spring of 2023. If you have a quarter of a million dollars to spare, you can apply for the chance to see the wreck in person—while it's still around.
[h/t CNN]