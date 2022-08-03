100 Interesting Facts About Venus
Venus has been called “Earth’s evil twin,” and that's not—sadly—because it looks just like Earth but has a mustache.
This episode of The List Show dives into that intriguing moniker along with 99 other fascinating facts about our planetary neighbor (including the fact that, according to some definitions, it isn’t our closest neighbor at all). Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy discusses Venus’s split personality, its backwards rotation, and more than one story of an incredible scientific mix-up regarding the planet.
Watch the video below to learn 100 fascinating facts about Venus, and check out other things you might want to know about Earth, the Sun, the Moon, and our solar system.
