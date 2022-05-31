36 Fun Wordle Alternatives for Every Kind of Puzzle Fan
Some Wordle fans have deepened their love of the game by experimenting with strategy, analyzing past grids, and generally going all in on all things Wordle. Others have begun to look elsewhere for more of the same rush of satisfaction you get when you solve the daily game.
By this point, there are enough games like Wordle out there to satisfy just about anyone—even those who aren’t too keen on word puzzles. Scroll on for 36 of the most entertaining and creative Wordle alternatives on the internet.
1. WordPlay
WordPlay is just like Wordle—six guesses for a five-letter word—but you can play as many times as you want.
2., 3., 4., and 5. Dordle, Quordle, Octordle, and Sedecordle
Dordle is also similar to Wordle, but you get seven tries to guess two five-letter words. Each guess appears in both boxes—so getting closer to solving one word often means entering letters that you know won’t help you solve the other.
Quordle, Octordle, and Sedecordle work the same way, but you’re trying to guess four, eight, and 16 words, respectively.
6. and 7. Hello Wordl and Speedle
If you’re tired of guessing five-letter words, check out Hello Wordl. You get to choose the number of letters in the word, from four all the way up to 11. (But you still only ever have six tries to guess it correctly.)
Speedle is pretty much the same game, but the goal is to land on the answer as fast as possible. In addition to the timer, there’s a number of other settings you can alter to make the game easier or harder, depending on your interest level.
8. Hurdle
Wordle tells you exactly which letters are in the right spots and which ones need to be shifted. Hurdle, on the other hand, only tells you how many letters are correctly placed and how many need to move—it’s up to you to figure out which letters it’s referring to. You get eight tries to guess the five-letter word.
9. Crosswordle
Crosswordle is essentially Wordle in reverse. You’re given a grid full of gray, yellow, and green blocks, with only the final word filled in. Your job is to work your way backwards, filling the whole grid with wrong responses as you go.
10. Adverswordle
Adverswordle is another kind of Wordle in reverse: You think of a five-letter word, and a bot tries to guess it. You’re responsible for revealing how many letters are green, yellow, and gray for each guess.
11. Waffle
Waffle gives you a waffle-shaped grid of crisscrossing letters highlighted in green, yellow, or gray. In 15 moves or less, you have to swap the letters around so they form three horizontal words and three vertical words.
12. Absurdle
Like Wordle, Absurdle involves guessing a five-letter word. But unlike Wordle, that word changes as you go. Say you start with dream. The AI comes up with all the solutions possible that don’t contain any of those letters—which are many—and grays out the whole word. So you guess shunt. If there are still possible solutions that don’t contain any letters from dream or shunt, your second guess will be all gray, too. As the letters dwindle, the AI will eventually only be able to come up with solutions that do contain some of your guessed letters, and it will have to give you some green and yellow blocks. That continues until you’ve guessed the only word that remains. Basically, if there’s more than one possible solution, the AI will force you to keep guessing until that’s no longer the case. (Thankfully, you get unlimited guesses.)
13. Spelling Bee
Spelling Bee, hosted by The New York Times, gives you a collection of six gray letters and one yellow one. You have to come up with as many four-letter (or longer) words as you can using those letters—all of which must include the yellow letter. In every game, there’s at least one word that contains all seven letters.
14. Heardle
Guess the song based on the very beginning of it. With every wrong guess, Heardle will play you a little more of the intro.
15. Artle
Artle, created by the National Gallery of Art, shows you an artwork from the gallery’s collections and asks you to guess the artist. For every wrong answer, you’ll be shown another work by that same artist.
16. Framed
Framed asks you to guess the film based on a single frame. With each wrong guess (you get six), you’re shown another frame.
17. Box Office Game
Box Office Game is another fun puzzle for movie buffs. You’re shown the box office earnings (and a couple other stats) for the top five movies in theaters during a specified weekend. You have 1000 total points to spend on clues—genre, actors, etc.—that will help you guess what they are.
18. Cloudle
Meteorology enthusiasts will love Cloudle, which names a city and asks you to guess its upcoming five-day forecast in six tries. Your options are similar to the icons you’d see in an actual forecast: sunny, cloudy, partly cloudy, etc.
19. and 20. Worldle and Globle
Worldle shows you the outline of a country and gives you six tries to guess it. With each wrong guess, you’ll find out the distance between your country and the correct one (plus which direction you’d have to travel to get there).
Globle also makes you guess a country, which it then reveals on an interactive globe in a color that corresponds to how close it is to the correct country. Colors range from light orange to dark red; the closer you are, the redder the country will be.
21. and 22. Nerdle and Numberle
With Nerdle, you have six tries to guess a basic equation, which can include addition, subtraction, multiplication, and/or division. None of the eight blocks are filled in at the outset, so you’re trying to figure out the numbers and the symbols.
Numberle is the same basic premise, but while Nerdle lets you use the commutative property—e.g. (2 + 4 = 6) is the same as (4 + 2 = 6)—Numberle requires your response to be in a certain order.
23. Chessle
Chessle shows you a chessboard and gives you six tries to guess the opening moves for both players. Green means you got it right; yellow means the move is correct, but the location or the player wasn’t.
24. Lordle of the Rings
Lordle of the Rings is just like Wordle in that you’re trying to guess one five-letter word in six tries. Unlike Wordle, all these words come from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
25. and 26. SWordle and Star Wordle
Star Wars fans have two Wordle clones to play: SWordle and Star Wordle both give you six tries to guess a five-letter word from the Star Wars universe.
27. Taylordle
The Holy Swift Podcast created Taylordle for Swifties, who have six tries to guess a four- to eight-letter word that’s somehow related to Taylor Swift’s discography or career.
28. BTS Wordle
BTS fans have a Wordle of their own, too: You have six tries to guess a five-letter word related to the K-pop band.
29. Squirdle
With Squirdle, you have eight tries to guess the Pokémon. Every time you guess incorrectly, you’ll find out what the correct creature has in common with yours—things like type, size, and generation.
30. Who Are Ya?
Who Are Ya? is a lot like Squirdle, but for soccer fans. Guess a soccer player from one of the big five European leagues (England’s Premier League, Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A, and France’s Ligue 1), and you’ll find out what that player has in common with the right answer—team, position, nationality, etc.
31. Jewdle
Jewdle was created by Shalom, an organization dedicated to “fostering Jewish life and learning in an inclusive way” among Sydney, Australia’s Jewish community. You have six tries to guess a six-letter word that “can range from English to Hebrew to Yiddish to Aramaic and everything in between,” the website explains. “Try names of texts, holidays, slang, prayers, anything you can think of. Any Jew-ish word is fair game in Jewdle!”
32. Queerdle
Queerdle players have six tries to guess a four- to eight- letter word related to the LGBTQIA+ community. “Occasionally two words may be put together if I feel like it,” creator Jordan Bouvier says on the website, where you can also find a form to suggest words to add to the list of acceptable guesses.
33. and 34. Sweardle and Lewdle
Sweardle is specifically for four-letter swear words, which you have to guess in just four tries. Lewdle is a bit broader, allowing slightly longer words and encompassing all dirty words imaginable.
35. Passwordle
With Passwordle, you only have six tries to guess a 12-character password: a random combination of letters (no dictionary words included), numbers, and special characters. It’s incredibly difficult, which is sort of the point. As developer Ashley Knowles explained on Reddit, “I created it because I work in security and thought it’d be a fun little educational piece to talk about password security.”
36. Redactle
Redactle gives you a redacted Wikipedia page, which you gradually reveal by guessing words that are in it. Enter battle, for example, and every instance of the word battle will get un-redacted. You win once you guess the title of the page.