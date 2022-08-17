The 20 Worst Dog Breeds to Share a Bed With
Many dog owners include their furry family members in every aspect of their lives, from mealtimes to vacations. The most devoted pet parents go so far as allowing Fido to snuggle into their bed at the end of the day. They may be cute, but anyone who's ever woken up next to a slobbering face knows that dogs don't always make the best sleep companions. To see which breeds are most likely to get in the way of your good night's rest, check out the list below.
To determine the worst dogs to share a bed with, the Secret Linen Store rated more than 100 popular breeds in numerous categories, including shedding, drooling, bark frequency, and energy levels. According to their analysis, the Bernese mountain dog poses the greatest risk to your bed sheets and sleep quality. Bred for mountain life, males from this breed can weigh up to 115 pounds. That means they'll make any mattress smaller than a California king feel crowded. They score high marks in loudness and energy, but even calmer dogs can cause problems. With a five out of five rating in the shedding department, the breed is famous for leaving its hairy mark wherever it goes.
The Bernese mountain dog isn't the only big breed on the list. Great Danes, Newfoundlands, Siberian huskies, and Saint Bernards also make the cut. With their bulky builds and thick coats to match, it's easy to see why some owners would want to keep these dogs out of bed. Others may be happy to use them as their over-sized stuffed animals, however.
If this list has convinced you to make your bed a canine-free zone, don't feel too guilty. Many dogs like having a sleeping area of their own, even if it's just a blanket under your bed.
- Bernese mountain dog
- Japanese akita
- Leonberger
- Doberman pinscher
- German shepherd
- Labrador
- Great Dane
- Irish wolfhound
- Golden retriever
- Dalmatian
- Siberian husky
- St. Bernard
- Lurcher
- Newfoundland
- Bloodhound
- Irish setter
- Gordon setter
- Sprollie
- Weimaraner
- Borzoi