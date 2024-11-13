This Shakshuka Recipe Is a Cheap and Easy Weeknight Meal

Many of us have several staple recipes in our weekly rotation. But sometimes, our palettes crave something different. If you’re looking for a meal that’s adventurous and still weeknight (and budget) friendly, this shakshuka (or shakshouka) recipe from the Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) should do the trick.

Shakshuka originated in Maghreb, a North African region bordering the Mediterranean Sea. The dish comprises poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce flavored with peppers, onions, and garlic. The word shakshuka comes from a Maghrebi Arabic dialect; it translates to “mixed.”

Home cooks may be nervous to see the recipe calls for poaching eggs, but the process isn’t complicated. Chef Leif Evans, chef-instructor of culinary arts at the Institute of Culinary Education’s New York City campus, says you should avoid cooking too much liquid out of the shakshuka to ensure the eggs have enough tomato sauce to cook in. The professional chef also shares that covering the pan with foil will help the eggs cook evenly.

If you’re looking for a visual tutorial on how to poach eggs, check out this video from the Food Network.

You can start the recipe by sautéing the diced chilies and onion in a lightly oiled pan over medium heat. Cover the pan with a lid and wait for the ingredients to lightly caramelize before moving on to the next step. Add the cumin and paprika to the pan and cook everything for another two to three minutes. At this point, you can stir in the crushed tomatoes and water and let everything simmer together for about 20 minutes until thickened.

Now it’s poaching time. Press a hole into the tomato sauce with a ladle. Then, crack an egg into the dent. Repeat this process with all the eggs, allowing them cook for about five to six minutes. You can baste the egg whites with the sauce while avoiding the yolk if they aren’t setting. Once cooked, serve the eggs with feta, parsley, and olive oil.

The Institute of Culinary Education teaches many unique and fun recipes through its courses. Students can choose from many disciplines, such as hospitality and hotel management, pastry and baking arts, and health-supportive culinary arts. Visit ICE’s website to learn more about what the school’s New York and Los Angeles campuses offer.

Shakshuka

Serves 4

Ingredients

Olive oil

5 Anaheim chilies, seeded and diced small

1 yellow onion, diced small

8 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp paprika

1 qt whole canned tomatoes, crushed

½ cup water

8 eggs

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ bunch parsley, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan. Once hot, add chilies and onion. Cover over medium heat until both are soft and lightly caramelized. Add the cumin and paprika and cook another 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the crushed tomatoes and water. Cook until thickened, approximately 20 minutes. With a ladle, press a hole into the tomato sauce and crack an egg into the well. Repeat with all eggs, then cover and cook for 5 to 6 minutes. If the whites aren’t entirely set, carefully baste with some of the sauce. Do not cover the yolks with the sauce. Remove from the heat and garnish with feta, parsley, and a drizzle of olive oil.

