The 10 Most Popular Songs to Listen to While Doing Chores

Chores can be a hassle—especially when deep cleaning or cleaning on a tight schedule. According to the homeowner services resource Angi, four out of five people in the U.S. spend at least two hours doing household tasks per week, with laundry being the most time-consuming. While one in three people admit they like doing chores, many of us dread them. Luckily, we have music to lift our spirits and get us in the mood to clean. According to Homeaglow, these are the songs people are most likely to blast when doing chores.

Researchers at the house cleaning service company compiled this list after viewing over 5000 public Spotify playlists made to listen to while cleaning. Homeaglow used keywords such as “cleaning,” “housework,” and “doing the dishes,” to narrow down which song lists were specifically meant for doing chores. The playlists contained nearly 1.3 million tracks in total. The researchers determined the most featured songs after analyzing each playlist.

Pop music dominates the top 10. You’ll find various examples of the genre, from Chappell Roan’s 1980s-inspired synth-pop to Whitney Houston’s blend of pop and R&B. In fact, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” is the top choice for Spotify listeners. Houston received much recognition for the song, including the No.1 spot on Billboard’s 500 Best Pop Songs of all time.

Up next is “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton. The iconic country singer and beloved philanthropist released the song one month before the film of the same name came out in 1980. According to American Song Writer, “9 to 5” was a wild success and reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1981.

Rounding out the top three is “Toxic” by Britney Spears. This song earned the princess of pop a Grammy and a place on the Hot 100 chart when it debuted in 2004. The rest of the top 10 most popular songs to listen to while doing chores are listed below.

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton “Toxic” by Britney Spears “Lose Control” by Teddy Swims “HOT TO GO!” By Chappel Roan “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga “Hips Don't Lie (feat. Wyclef Jean)” by Shakira “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus “Low (featuring T-Pain)” by Flo Rida

Visit Homeaglow to view the full results. You can also listen to them as a playlist on Spotify.

