The Iconic Subway Scene From ‘Spider-Man 2’ Gets the LEGO Treatment

The Marvel franchise is hardly new to the world of LEGO, but one iconic scene from Spider-Man 2 (2004) is. Fans will soon get to recreate the hero’s confrontation with Doc Ock on the New York City subway—one of the most memorable set pieces from the original Spider-Man series.

Per Gizmodo, the set contains 393 pieces and comes with four minifigures: J. Jonah Jameson, Aunt May, Spider-Man, and Doc Ock. The Spider-Man figure’s head is interchangeable—you can choose to have him wear his mask or reveal him as Peter Parker. Doc Ock comes with some neat features as well. Of the villain’s four movable tentacles, two have “laser beams” and two have clips that attach to the train. The subway car is equipped with a removable roof, allowing your bonus minifigures to become terrified passengers on the runaway train. (Although Jameson and Aunt May aren’t present in the original sequence, they’re welcome additions here.)

Of course, the scene wouldn’t be complete without the webs that stop the train from crashing. You can attach them to Spider-Man’s hands to perfectly capture the moment. The entire set is 3 inches tall, 9 inches long, and 2 inches wide.

If you prefer the darker world of DC, you’ll be happy to know that LEGO is also releasing a model of the Batmobile from Batman Forever (1995).

Sleek, bold, and iconic. | LEGO

The impressive car has moving wheels, light blue accents, and a cockpit containing a stylish interior. It also comes with a Batman minifigure with a stand. This set will take a little longer to complete, with 909 pieces total, but that time will fly by for fans of the caped crusader.

You can preorder the Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Train Scene and Batman Forever Batmobile sets on the official LEGO website for $55 and $100, respectively. Buyers are limited to three purchases of each, and shipping for both models is set for Friday, August 1, 2025.

