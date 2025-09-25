These Are the Most Dangerous Highway Ramps Across the U.S.

Even experienced drivers can sometimes get nervous on highway on-ramps, which require vehicles to merge with fast-moving traffic lanes. Blind spots, speeding cars, and other factors can contribute to a sense of unease. From 2010 to 2023, a total of 7458 fatal accidents in the U.S. were related to entrance or exit ramp activity.

But some highway ramps may be objectively more perilous than others. Recently, a California-based law firm that operates under the name Lemon Law Experts compiled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) to compile a list of the most dangerous ramps in the country in the most populous cities. Here’s what they found.

The Most Dangerous Highway Ramps in the U.S.

Ramps City I-5, CA-4 Stockton, California I-430, I-630 Little Rock, Arkansas FL-202, I-295 Jacksonville, Florida I-805, CA-94 San Diego, California I-10, South Carrollton Ave. New Orleans, Louisiana I-80, I-5 Sacramento, California TX-360, I-20 Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas I-44, OK-3 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma I-435, US-71, US-50 Kansas City, Missouri I-77, I-76 Akron, Ohio I-240, I-55 Memphis, Tennessee I-75, I-70 Dayton, Ohio US-169, US-412 Tulsa, Oklahoma I-44, I-55 St. Louis, Missouri I-55, I-20 Jackson, Mississippi I-40, I-25 Albuquerque, New Mexico I-490, I-77 Cleveland, Ohio I-295, I-64 Richmond, Virginia I-880, I-280, CA-17 San Jose, California CA-168, East McKinley Ave. Fresno, California US-62, I-270 Columbus, Ohio US-90, I-35 San Antonio, Texas FL-400, I-4, I-95 Deltona, Florida I-64, I-65 Louisville, Kentucky I-40, I-24 Nashville, Tennessee

According to Lemon Law Experts, Stockton, California, is home to two of the more imposing highway ramps: those on the I-5 and CA-4. According to NHTSA data, 15 fatalities were recorded on entrance and exit ramps in the area between 2010 and 2023.

One reason for the alarming statistic is that the CA-4’s infrastructure might be a little outdated. “This old design includes tight curves and short merge lanes, and when combined with the national freight artery of I-5, the CA-4 connection to Stockton makes the area busy for trucks and commuters alike,” the firm wrote.

Proceed with caution. | Jupiterimages/GettyImages

Those aren’t I-5’s only issues. Many commercial trucks travel the highway, which can impede traffic by creating line of sight problems. Construction slowdown and long-haul fatigue can also make on-ramps more hazardous.

In second place is the I-430 and I-630 in Little Rock, Arkansas, which can also be heavily congested with trucking traffic. In third is the FL-202 and I-295 in Jacksonville, Florida. Here, tourists unfamiliar with the traffic patterns might lead to problems. “Heavy weaving patterns contribute to dangerous driving conditions as those entering I-295 often need to change lanes quickly to continue north or south, while others weave across lanes to exit for FL-202,” LLE wrote.

Obviously, it’s not just entrance ramps that can pose a problem. Drivers can also encounter issues with exit ramps, since they can require crossing multiple lanes of traffic.

A similar analysis in 2024 found Nevada to be the worst state overall for ramp accidents. Per NHTSA data, the state had 1545 fatal accidents between 2017 and 2021, with 45, or 2.91 percent, coming from entrance and exit collisions. Ohio was second, with 158 out of 5525 fatal accidents occurring on ramps.

Why Highway On-Ramps Can Be Dangerous

Not ideal | Tom Merton/GettyImages

Many highways on the list pose specific challenges, from trucking traffic to construction to outdated infrastructure. But highway entrance ramps aren’t exactly the safest places to be to begin with.

According to a 2004 study published in the Journal of Safety Research, entrance and exit ramps see the most crashes per mile compared with other highway segments. Examining crash data from 1150 accidents in northern Virginia, the study’s authors found that roughly half of at-fault drivers were in the process of exiting when the accident occurred; roughly 36 percent happened during entrance attempts. Of the latter, rear-end collisions and sideswipes were the most common. Poor weather and nighttime driving were contributors, both of which can decrease visibility. Alcohol, naturally, also factored in to a portion of ramp accidents.

Generally, entrance and exit ramps offer a disconcerting blend of speed, blind spots, and aggressive driving that can make their risk higher on a per-mile basis than any other type of roadway.

Safety Tips for Using Highway Ramps

Driving down the highway | James Osmond/GettyImages

While these ramps might statistically be a little more dangerous than others, all highway entrances carry an element of risk. It’s therefore a good idea to observe some basic safety practices when merging.

First, understand that cars already on the highway or freeway have the right of way, not cars merging from the entrance ramp. That means yielding to traffic, not expecting traffic to yield to you.

Make sure your speed matches the speed of existing traffic: Going too slow or too fast makes merging more difficult. Try to find a three or four-second gap between cars that will give you an opportunity to merge. Monitoring for a gap is safer than an aggressive merge in which you anticipate drivers behind you yielding. Some cars behind you might slow down to give you that space; they may also signal that they see you trying to join the lane.

If a truck is looming, make sure you give them some extra space, as larger vehicles typically need more time to slow down.

Once you’ve made sure the lane is clear by checking your blind spots, you can activate your turn signal and merge. But be sure to only switch lanes one at a time: Trying to cross multiple lanes at once increases your chances of an accident.

Most importantly, maintain your speed while attempting to merge. Stopping on an entrance ramp can easily lead to collisions. It’s okay to slow down, however, if no safe gap is present: Don’t try to force your way in. And if you’re already on the highway and see someone looking to merge, it’s helpful to switch lanes if you can in order to give the other driver a break.