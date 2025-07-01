When it’s time to celebrate the Fourth of July, most Americans are hungry for something festive. From frozen treats to star-spangled sweets, the patriotic spirit shines strong in the kitchen. But which red-white-and-blue goodies are preferred in your state? This map has the answer.

The Google Trends team looked into search queries for red-white-and-blue foods made between May 24 and June 24, 2025. The items represented on the map below show which keywords were most popular during this timeframe in all 50 states.

These Are the Patriotic-Themed Foods Each State Craves

Popsicles are a necessity on July 4th, according to many states. | Google Trends

The only savory dishes on the map are potato salad in Washington and bread in Hawaii. Sweets are clearly a high priority during Independence Day, with frozen treats dominating the country; 21 states are searching for them most. Most regions are looking for red-white-and-blue Popsicles like Firecrackers. A few areas, such as Nevada and Idaho, are opting for other frozen favorites like ice cream cake and classic ice cream, respectively.

Meanwhile, 14 states are looking into baked goods for the celebration. Many states are celebrating the Fourth with classic desserts like pies and cakes, but in California, it looks like the festivities are kicking off early with red-white-and-blue pancakes for breakfast. Michigan, Illinois, and Rhode Island are in favor of red-white-and-blue Rice Krispies.

No-bake sweets taste amazing and require little effort, which is why a handful of states are looking up the dishes. The Midwestern states of North Dakota and Wisconsin are interested in cheesecake salad, which is usually packed with strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and a decadent cheesecake filling. Indiana and Vermont are going for red-white-and-blue trifle: a layered dessert featuring an alcohol-soaked sponge cake, custard, and fruits.

Last but not least on this round-up of the most-searched red-white-and-blue foods are candies. July 4th sprinkles were the go-to in candy-loving states, like Alaska and Florida. If you want to skip on store-bought sprinkles, consider this homemade recipe.

Now that you know which July-4th-themed foods are most popular, you may want to learn which states are most patriotic year-round.

