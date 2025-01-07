Want to Reduce Food Waste? Try Grocery Shopping the European Way

Your grocery shopping trips may begin and end at the nearest supermarket, but some people on TikTok suggest a different technique. The European grocery shopping method is gaining traction on the app, and it’s commonly described as the opposite approach to how Americans shop.

According to Food & Wine, the Northern European practice prioritizes buying quality ingredients for specific recipes and meals planned for the near future. This typically involves making a few trips to different stores and buying fewer groceries overall. On the contrary, Americans usually make one trip to purchase a week‘s (or longer) worth of items at the same store. Since European homes tend to be smaller than those in the U.S., there tends to be less storage space for food. As a result, the trending shopping method is more practical for many people living across the Atlantic.

So why are people in America talking about it? The main appeal of the European grocery shopping method is cutting food spending and waste. The average monthly cost of groceries in the U.S. is about $504 per household. Moreover, Allrecipes reports that Americans waste about $63 weekly on uneaten food items. The European grocery shopping method is often more time-consuming, as buyers make several trips to multiple stores. However, TikTok users swear the practice is more affordable and less wasteful since you’re buying fewer groceries overall.

One important note is that while the European grocery shopping method has its benefits, it may not be ideal for people in certain parts of the country. European cities tend to be more walkable than U.S. cities, which explains why many Europeans are able to swing by the grocery store on a daily basis. Americans in more pedestrian-friendly places, like New York or Washington, D.C., are better equipped to test out the shopping strategy.

Anyone can prevent food waste and cut costs, regardless. Start by planning meals and making grocery lists to avoid impulse buying. Here are other valuable ways to reduce food waste, and here are some tips for storing food items properly to extend their freshness.

