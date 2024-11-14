Why Is My Cat Chewing on My Hair?

Every cat has a completely unique personality, but somehow, they all have one thing in common: bizarre behavior. Any cat owner knows that their feline has a few distinct habits that make them so lovable. They may lick plastic, lounge around in your sink, follow you into the bathroom, or knock over every item on your mantle. They may even have a strange knack for gnawing on your hair.

If your cat does chew your hair, don’t worry—they’re probably not trying to eat you. Unlike dogs, which are known for tail wagging and frequent kissing, cats take a quieter approach to showing how much they care. Oddly enough, one of these methods is indeed hair chewing.

Cats are famously self-cleaning creatures who spend a lot of time grooming themselves. Not only do they enjoy it, but they also enjoy sharing that experience with other kitties. Giving you the same treatment is a sign that your cat sees you as a part of their family and doesn’t want you to be left out of their important routine.

If you’re uncomfortable with your pet chewing on your hair, there’s nothing wrong with giving them a kind redirection using a toy or simply moving your hair away from their vicinity. However, you should never scold or yell at your cat when they’re grooming your hair; that would be effectively punishing them for showing their affection toward you.

If you’re fine with the occasional chewing, there’s no intrinsic problem. But you should always be cautious if you’re using leave-in hair care products. Cats can be sensitive to their ingredients, and it’s always best to err on the side of caution.

Lastly, while this condition is rare, you should observe your cats for signs of pica. Pica is a compulsion to eat non-food items, like litter, garbage, or in this case, your hair. Light chewing is normal; full-on feasting is a sign of trouble.

All in all, hair chewing is just another one of our cat’s lovingly weird tendencies. Don’t be afraid to reciprocate the grooming and give them a good brushing—not only is this a great bonding activity, but it could also reduce the amount of hairballs your beloved kitty coughs up.

