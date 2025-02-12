Here Are the Winning Products of Trader Joe’s 2025 Customer Choice Awards

Every year, the cult grocery chain Trader Joe’s holds their Annual Customer Choice Awards, a survey where buyers vote for their favorite products. The survey has 11 categories, including best beverage, produce item, appetizer, and the recently added new product category. After a long wait, the winners and runners-up of the 16th Annual Customer Choice Awards were announced on January 27, 2025.

The overall winning spot goes to Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips—again. This year marks the fourth year customers have chosen the tangy and spicy corn snack. The chips also won the best snack category. Trader Joe’s Kimbap was among the runners-up. Customers find its authentic Korean ingredients, such as danmuji (yellow pickle), burdock root, and tofu, irresistible.

Customers voted the Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips as the winner for the new product category. According to The Kitchn, they arrived at Trader Joe’s in late November 2024. Unfortunately, the chips were only available for a limited time, but the chain promises to bring them back for the next holiday season. Another crunchy favorite was the French Onion Popcorn, which fell right behind the potato chips.

The Spiced Cider reigned supreme in the best beverage department. The apple drink can be enjoyed hot or cold, either on its own mixed in a cocktail. It’s seasonal, so Trader Joe’s recommends replacing it with their Sparkling Apple Cider until it appears on shelves again. If you’re looking for something more refreshing, try their French Market Sparkling Lemonade, a runner-up in this category.

You can find the rest of the top picks along with their corresponding categories below:

Best Cheese: Goat Cheese

Best Produce: Teeny Tiny Avocados

Best Appetizer: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Best Breakfast and Brunch: Hashbrowns

Best Lunch and Dinner: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Best Bath, Body, and Home: Brazil Nut Body Butter

Best Snack: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Best Sweet Treat: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Trader Joe’s also recently shared its Product Hall of Fame, which features items that have been popular consistently over many years. Once again, the top spot goes to Trader Joe’s Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The product is followed by the sweet and savory Mandarin Orange Chicken and the rich Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

