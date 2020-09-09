arrow
The 1851 Christiana Resistance: The Forgotten First Shots of the Civil War

BY Erin McCole Cupp
September 9, 2020
The 1851 Christiana Riot put the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 on trial.
William Still, The Underground Railroad // Public Domain

On September 11, 1851, a small farming community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, fought what many consider the first battle of the Civil War. These neighbors united against slavery in the Christiana Resistance, a conflict that ended with the arrests of 141 abolitionists, both Black and white, and led to the largest treason trial in the history of the United States. The resistance was led by William and Eliza Parker, a married couple who had successfully freed themselves from slavery and dedicated their lives to building a community that could offer that same freedom to others.

"The Most Steadfast of Friends"

William and Eliza Parker both had escaped enslavement and built new lives in Christiana among the town’s largely anti-slavery Quaker population. One abolitionist neighbor described William as, “bold as a lion, the kindest of men, and the most steadfast of friends.” Because of Christiana’s location near the Maryland border, however, the area was plagued by people who made money by abducting freedom seekers and legally free people of color to sell them south. The Parkers formed a vigilance committee of local abolitionists; its members relayed intelligence to each other regarding area kidnapping activity and helped enslaved people passing through to escape to Canada on the Underground Railroad.

When word got out that Maryland enslaver Edward Gorsuch had arrived in Christiana with armed civilians, a deputy U. S. Marshal, and a warrant for the seizure of Gorsuch’s “property,” four Christiana men who had escaped Gorsuch’s enslavement came to the Parkers for help. Eliza and William secured them in their home while the vigilance committee met and spread word to be prepared to defend the Parker farm.

Shortly before dawn on September 11, 1851, Gorsuch’s party arrived at the Parker house. They were met with William’s assertion that they would fight to the death before surrendering. When Gorsuch tried entering the home, Eliza repelled him by throwing a fishing spear his way. She then went to the window and blew a horn used to alert their neighbors of such trouble. Gorsuch’s party opened fire to stop her, but she kept up the alarm, encouraging all in the house to stand against recapture, no matter the cost. When one of the men in the Parker home suggested surrender, William replied, “Don’t believe that any living man can take you.”

Neighbors were quick to arrive, many armed for defense. The Gorsuch party thought the white neighbors had arrived to help them, and were shocked to discover their error. William Parker and others tried to persuade Gorsuch and his men to leave without violence, but the latter insisted on having “his property.” Both sides opened fire. Before long, the Gorsuch party was either injured on the ground or fleeing with empty guns. One of the men Gorsuch had tried to recapture beat him with a rifle until he collapsed. As for Gorsuch’s death, per William’s memoir, “The women put an end to him.”

The white neighbors who had come to the scene now begged their Black neighbors to flee. Though their cause was just, a white man had died surrounded by armed Black men. They knew the chances of justice being served were abysmal. Still, the Parkers refused to head for Canada until after they made sure a doctor arrived to care for their injured adversaries.

The Fugitive Slave Act Stands Trial

Martial law was declared in Christiana. Nearly 150 people, Black and white, were placed under arrest. President Millard Fillmore soon received a telegram from Maryland Governor Louis Lowe, who threatened that his state would secede from the Union if the federal government did not seek justice for the murder of his constituent. Of the 141 men arrested, 39 were brought to trial on federal charges of treason. Prosecutors asserted that, on the basis of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, anyone aiding and abetting the flight of the enslaved from their enslavers was conspiring to defy federal law and dissolve the Union.

The initial trial was for Castner Hanway, the first white neighbor to answer Eliza’s alarm. The prosecution considered their case against Hanway the strongest of the 39, because popular opinion of the time was that only a white man could have organized an insurrection of this size. If they could convict Hanway, they would proceed with trying the rest.

Jury selection was complicated by the fact that nearly every person called asked to be excused from duty due to either ill health or poor hearing; one judge commented to a prospective juror, “your disease has become epidemic to-day.” On the witness stand, the deputy U.S. Marshal who had served Gorsuch’s warrant was caught in so many lies he was later tried for perjury. And when disputing the treason charge—which, according to the U.S. Constitution, involves levying war against the country—the defense attorney opted for a bit of sarcasm: “Armed with corn cutters, clubs, and a few muskets, and headed by a miller, in a felt hat, without a coat, without arms, and mounted on a sorrel nag, [those charged] levied war against the United States," he said. “Blessed be God that our union has survived the shock.”

By the time arguments closed, the jury only needed 15 minutes to declare Hanway “not guilty.” The federal prosecution had lost what they considered their strongest case. By the time Hanway and his companions had been sent back to Lancaster to face state murder charges, local politicians had realized the voting public was becoming sympathetic to the resisters, and a trial would destroy their chances of reelection. All 39 were released on December 31, 1851.

Frederick Douglass described the impact of “this affair at Christiana” as having “inflicted fatal wounds on the fugitive slave bill … for slaveholders found that not only did it fail to put them in possession of their slaves, but to attempt to enforce it brought odium upon themselves.” Within 10 years, the nation would be at war over that law and all laws that called people property. From his new home in Buxton, Canada, William Parker wrote his memoirs, sharing his hopes that, “Prejudice is fast being uprooted ... In a short time I hope the foul spirit will depart entirely.”

Apple/Amazon

crime

Criminal Ring: How Muhammad Ali's 1970 Comeback Led to a Big-Money Heist

BY Jake Rossen
September 10, 2020
Muhammad Ali makes a prediction of how many rounds it will take for him to win an upcoming fight scheduled for June 1963. He was right.
Kent Gavin, Keystone/Getty Images

For weeks, the engraved invitations had been circulating in New York and Atlanta. In gold lettering, the cards said that a man named “Fireball” was throwing a birthday party for “Tobe” at 2819 Handy Drive in the Collier Heights section of Atlanta’s West End. The festivities were to begin in the early morning hours of October 27, 1970, immediately following the historic comeback of boxer Muhammad Ali, who was in Atlanta to face off against Jerry Quarry after three years away from the ring.

The invitations blanketed both cities because organizers knew Ali’s return would attract fans from New York and elsewhere. It would also attract hustlers, pimps, drug dealers, and various other men and women with alternative means of earning a living. They would all be carrying cash and flashing expensive jewelry.

Even though boxing fans were used to witnessing robberies in the ring and on judges’ scorecards, this time would be different. As they celebrated Ali’s victory, they’d be victimized by one of the most brazen armed robberies the city of Atlanta had ever seen.

 

Atlanta was not a conventional choice to act as the site of Ali’s comeback. From 1967 through 1970, the boxer formerly known as Cassius Clay had been fighting the federal government after declaring himself a conscientious objector and refusing to enlist for military service in the Vietnam War. He was sentenced to five years in prison for draft evasion.

After being freed on bail, Ali appealed his sentence—but the stigma endured. The boxer was stripped of his heavyweight championship and effectively blacklisted from the sport, with states refusing to grant the then-28-year-old a license to compete. In the South, where racial tensions remained high, it seemed unthinkable that any official would endorse Ali's return to the ring.

Muhammad Ali at a press conference before his bout with Jerry Quarry in Atlanta, Georgia on October 26, 1970.AFP/Getty Images

Robert Kassel thought differently. The New York-based attorney had helped promote a Joe Frazier bout and knew Ali’s comeback would be a lucrative event. So he asked his father-in-law, Atlanta businessman Harry Pett, to phone Georgia state senator Leroy Johnson. Pett and Johnson were friends; Johnson, one of the state’s few Black elected officials, considered the treatment of Ali unfair and agreed to see what he could do.

Johnson discovered Georgia had no laws governing the sport of boxing, which left permission to hold events up to local municipalities. Johnson reached out to Atlanta mayor Sam Massell, who allowed the fight to proceed—provided Kassel donate $50,000 of the revenue to an area drug rehabilitation program.

Ali’s comeback was set for October 26, 1970 against Jerry Quarry, who had recently upset top heavyweight contender Mac Foster. That weekend, locals and tourists alike descended upon Atlanta's Hyatt Regency hotel, as well as the 5000-seat Civic Auditorium, and paid up to $100 for a ringside seat. (Fans in other cities could watch the bout on closed-circuit television.) Celebrities like Diana Ross were spotted at the Hyatt. So were guests who wore elaborate outfits and extravagant jewelry. More of the engraved invitations for Fireball’s party, which was scheduled to start immediately following the fight, were handed out.

 

Shaking off years of ring rust, Ali was declared the victor by technical knockout in the third round, when a cut forced Quarry’s trainer Teddy Bentham to call off the fight.

While Ali celebrated his victory at the Hyatt, surrounded by friends and celebrities, carloads of the event's not-quite-so-famous attendees were beginning to gather at 2819 Handy Drive. Upon entering the front door, they had expected to find a raging party. Instead, they were met by men in ski masks wielding sawed-off shotguns.

Muhammad Ali and Jerry Quarry exchange punches. Elsewhere in Atlanta, armed gunmen were getting ready for a surprise party.Keystone/Getty Images

One by one, the partygoers were maneuvered into the basement and ordered to throw their cash and jewelry in a pile. Then they were told to strip down to their underwear and lay flat on the floor. As more people showed up—by some estimates, up to 200 guests arrived—the pile of valuables grew. Victims were forced to stack themselves on top of one another. The heist, which was slow and deliberate, took hours; the robbers stuffed the goods into yellow-and-white pillowcases.

Finally, around 3 a.m., the gunmen departed, dragging two hostages with them. They were dropped off on the other side of town three hours later and given $10 for cab fare. Police were called and an investigation was soon underway. But solving a robbery where most of the victims were criminals themselves wouldn’t be easy.

 

Authorities looked closely at the homeowner, a small-time criminal named Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams. (He earned the nickname by purchasing chicken sandwiches, which he then handed out to attractive women in the hopes of charming them.) But one of the leading investigators on the case, a detective lieutenant named J.D. Hudson, knew Williams was relatively clean. Hudson had been tasked with serving as Ali's bodyguard at the fight and had spotted Williams, whom he had known for decades, in attendance at the same time Williams’s girlfriend, Barbara Smith, said she was helping to prepare for the party when the gunmen had burst in. Williams had only given permission for a criminal associate known as Fireball to use the house for a party.

Clues were scarce, and eyewitness testimony was difficult to secure. Most of the victims of the robbery were wary of talking to police and were from out of town. Only five filed official complaints. Most left Atlanta without even giving authorities their contact information. The only real tip came from an anonymous phone call from someone who said that the robbery had been set up to pay off a drug deal gone bad back in New York City earlier that year.

Muhammad Ali in a public training session in New York City in December 1970.Anwar Hussein, Getty Images

The first real break came two days later, when a shotgun and yellow-and-white pillowcase were found near the house in a leather satchel. The gun was traced to a man named Jimmy “Houston” Hammonds, who said he had bought the gun for two friends: James Jackson and James Ebo. Both men had multiple aliases and both were known to be involved in criminal activities. Hudson went to Jackson’s apartment, but no one was home. Still, he lucked out: Jackson’s bed had yellow-and-white bedsheets.

A month later, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Hammonds, Jackson, and Ebo, who was named under his alias of James Henry Hall, on six counts of armed robbery each. Hammonds was already in custody but there was no sign of the other two men. Hudson figured one of two things would happen: Either police would find them, or their victims would—especially now that they had been named in the papers. If the victims found them, there wouldn’t be any kind of trial.

Hudson was right. On May 8, 1971, Jackson and Ebo were found shot to death inside a parked Cadillac in the Bronx. A third man, Donald Phillips, was also killed. Robbery didn’t seem likely, as both guns and $700 in cash had been left in the car, and 11 shots had been fired. New York City detectives couldn’t figure out the motive until Jackson and Ebo were identified as suspects in the Atlanta robbery by Hudson, who flew out to New York to consult with authorities. "We said last fall it was just a question of who caught up with them first—the police or the victims,” Hudson told The New York Times. "It appears the victims got there first."

Though a total of five to eight gunmen were reported by the victims, no one else was ever arrested. A third individual connected to the crime, “Bookie” Brown, had also been found dead. Hudson assumed street justice had come for the rest of them, too.

Erroneously, Gordon “Chicken Man” Williams was thought to have been killed for his assumed role in the robbery. Local newspapers even reported that Williams had been murdered just two days after the party when, in fact, he was alive and well. Williams had cooperated with police and then sent word to some associates in New York City that he had not been involved at all. His girlfriend had even been one of the hostages taken when the robbers made their getaway. Williams eventually got out of the drug trade and became a minister.

Ali would go on to have his draft evasion conviction overturned by the Supreme Court in 1971 and reclaim his heavyweight title in a fight against George Foreman in 1974. For the Quarry bout, he was paid $250,000 against 42.5 percent of the revenue. The robbers made off with an estimated $1 million.

