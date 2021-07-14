Mental Floss
General Knowledge Quizzes
How Much Do You Know About Time?
<section><h2><h2><strong>How Much Do You Know About Time?</strong></h2></h2></section><section><h2><h2>How many seconds are in an hour?</h2></h2></section><section><h3><h2>Who is considered the “Father of Leap Year?”</h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>True or false: Every culture uses linear time<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What does astronomical time measure?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Who proved that time is relative?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>True or false: Gravity affects time<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How long was a year 70 million years ago?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Why are days longer now than they were 70 million years ago?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which industry helped standardize time zones?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Who jokingly suggested Daylight Saving Time?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>Which country was the first to implement Daylight Saving Time?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>What affects our concept of “clockwise?”<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h3><h2>How many minutes are in a year?<br /></h2></h3></section><section><h2></h2></section><section><h3></h3></section>
