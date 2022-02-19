This Montage of '80s Movie Montages Is the Retro Supercut You Didn't Know You Needed
Movies in the 1980s rarely passed up an opportunity for a montage, whether it showed characters falling in love or refurbishing an old boat. The peak of the medium may be the montage montage, as evidenced by the video below.
This supercut from the YouTube channel maixiu edits together montages from 10 classic '80s movies into one, half-hour highlight reel. Some of the biggest stars of the decade make appearances, including Tom Cruise in Cocktail (1988), Michael J. Fox in The Secret of My Success (1987), and Matthew Broderick in WarGames (1983). Most of the sequences are cheesy, but some are surprisingly uplifting. Even in the 1980s, Sylvester Stallone held his title as the king of the training montage in Rocky III (1982).
If you're not interested in the films featured here, you may still enjoy the retro soundtrack. The list of songs scoring the montages doubles as the ultimate '80s playlist. It's hard to listen to songs like "Walking On Sunshine" by Katrina and the Waves or "I Melt With You" by Modern English without feeling like the main character in your own movie montage.
The montage was one of many tropes filmmakers relied on heavily 40 years ago. After watching the full video below, checkout this supercut of on-screen bullies from the decade.