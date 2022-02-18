A Stolen Cheese Slicer, a Royal Murder, and 8 Other Puzzling Unsolved Crimes
In 2015, burglars purloined a cheese slicer from the Amsterdam Cheese Museum. Not your average ill-gotten gains, but this was no average cheese slicer. The kitchen tool, created by jewelry designer Rodrigo Otazu, was encrusted with 220 diamonds and valued at $26,000. Though the crime was caught on camera, the culprits themselves never were. If you happen to know where the stolen slicer is today, you should probably return it—in part because it’s the right thing to do, but also because the reward is the world’s largest commercially available fondue set.
That’s just one of 10 puzzling unsolved crimes that Mental Floss editor-in-chief Erin McCarthy is covering on this episode of The List Show. You’ll learn how the Duke of Windsor got embroiled in a murder mystery, why the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum features a whole bunch of empty frames, and more.
Press play below to hear those and other strange stories, and subscribe to the Mental Floss YouTube channel for future videos.