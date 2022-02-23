You Can Now See How Many One-Star Uber Ratings You’ve Received—If You Dare
Last month, Uber announced its new in-app Privacy Center, where you can change ad settings, find out what personal information drivers have access to, and learn more about your own data and how Uber uses it. But one feature made a bigger splash than all of those combined: You can now find out how many one-star (and five-star) ratings you’ve received from drivers.
Previously, as Engadget reports, you could only see your average rating. So if your rating dropped after a certain ride, you could conclude that the driver didn’t give you five stars. With the new breakdown, there’s no guesswork involved—it shows you precisely how many of each star you’ve gotten.
To view your stats, open the Uber app and go to “Settings.” Scroll down to “Privacy,” and then select “Privacy Center.” Beneath the section labeled “Your data and privacy at Uber,” find the box that asks “Would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber?” and tap “See summary.” There, you’ll find out how long you’ve been an Uber member, how many trips you’ve taken, and some other figures about your Uber usage. Scroll down until you hit “Browse your data,” find “Ratings,” and choose “View my ratings.”
For people with five-star average ratings, the breakdown is just more proof that they’re perfect passengers. But as LADbible reports, many others have taken to Twitter to share their grief and bewilderment over handfuls of one- and two-star ratings. If you have a 4.89 average rating, as one user did, you might sleep soundly assuming that you’ve only ever been awarded stars in fives and fours—so the realization that several drivers saw fit to give you ones and twos can seem a little devastating.
Unsurprisingly, the breakdown doesn’t specify which ratings came from which rides, leaving people to wonder endlessly when they exhibited bad behavior. In short, you may want to think twice before you decide to tap “View my ratings.”
[h/t Engadget]