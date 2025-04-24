The 10 Best States for Luxury Vacations

Affordable vacations are ideal, but some might crave a lavish getaway every once in a while. But which American states offer the best premium choices? The vacation home rental website Wander narrowed down the options in its latest research.

To compile this list, the platform measured each state’s luxury levels by analyzing its number of Michelin Guide restaurants, golf courses, luxury rentals, and luxury yacht marinas per 100,000 people. The overall number of five-star spas was also taken into consideration. Wander then assembled the data into a weighted table, gave each metric a score from one to 10, and averaged the scores to calculate every state’s “luxury escape score.”

According to Wander’s research, Florida is the most ideal spot for deluxe experiences. The Sunshine State scored an 8.04, partially because of its crystal-clear surf, sophisticated resorts, and gorgeous landscapes. Florida especially excels in its number of five-star spas, where it ranks second, and Michelin Guide restaurants, ranking third. Miami and Orlando also came in second and third, respectively, on this list of the most fun cities in the U.S.

Maine follows closely behind with a score of 6.86. The northern state is a paradise for boating enthusiasts, as it ranks fourth in luxury yacht marinas per 100,000 people. Its coastal location also makes Maine famous for lobster, a common ingredient in gourmet cuisine.

Rounding out the top three lavish vacation states is Hawaii (6.65). Thirty-six percent of its spas are rated five stars, the highest number in the U.S. The Aloha State also boasts the 10th-highest number of luxury yacht marinas per 100,000 people, so residents and tourists can enjoy cruising along its beautiful shores.

The best states for luxurious getaways are as follows:

The Top 10 States for Luxury Getaways

Florida Maine Hawaii New York California Georgia South Carolina Vermont Colorado Alaska

If you’re looking for international luxury, check out these top trending spa destinations around the world. And you don’t have to sacrifice a fun time to save money on vacation: You can plan an affordable and exciting trip with these tips.

