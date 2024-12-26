5 of the Best Cities for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

From the iconic ball drop in Times Square to dazzling fireworks displays over sun-kissed beaches, the U.S. offers a diverse array of New Year’s Eve celebrations.

There’s a perfect city out there waiting to help you welcome 2025, regardless of whether you crave the energy of a bustling metropolis or a more relaxed atmosphere. A recent WalletHub survey provides more insight for those looking to try something new. Below are some of the best U.S. cities to head to if you’re looking to ring in the new year based on everything from how active the nightlife actually is to food and hotel affordability and more.

New York City

New York City remains the undisputed champion of New Year’s Eve celebrations, offering the iconic Times Square ball drop, which dates back to 1907. This spectacle draws millions worldwide, but according to WalletHub, the city offers much more than just a crowded countdown. There are a surprising number of affordable dining options, thanks to its high concentration of restaurants per capita with at least a 4.5-star rating. After a delicious meal, you can explore the city’s vibrant nightlife scene, from cozy dive bars to bustling clubs and fun music venues. And with its excellent walkability, you can also easily navigate between celebrations.

Orlando

The palms really help set the mood, too. | DoxaDigital, E+ Collection, Getty Images

If you’re looking for a touch of magic, Orlando, Florida, is the place to be come December 31. Orlando offers a variety of experiences for all ages, from the enchanting New Year’s Eve events at Disney World to lively local celebrations.

As WalletHub notes, the city consistently ranks high for good times, even coming up as No. 2 in another recent survey of the most fun cities in the U.S., making it an ideal destination for a festive getaway. Orlando boasts a plethora of party supply stores, too, ensuring you have all the essentials for a memorable celebration.

When it comes to fireworks, Orlando doesn’t disappoint: Thanks to its impressive displays and the unique perk of legal consumer fireworks, the sky will be ablaze with color. Plus, with abundant shopping opportunities and affordable hotel options, Orlando caters to budget-conscious travelers seeking a beachy start to the new year.

San Diego

Escape the winter chill and head to sunny San Diego, California, for a New Year’s Eve celebration under clear skies. San Diego’s balmy weather makes it great for outdoor festivities this time of year. The city also contains a surprising number of highly-rated and affordable restaurants, perfect for a celebratory meal without breaking the bank.

As with Orlando, WalletHub found that there are plenty of party supply stores across San Diego, so you can easily find everything you need to decorate ahead of a big shindig. And for those looking to raise a glass to the new year, San Diego offers many budget-friendly wine options.

Las Vegas

There's more going for Sin City than just the Strip, though. | Allan Baxter, The Image Bank, Getty Images

While Las Vegas may be the place to throw a party any night of the year, Sin City takes things to a whole new level on New Year’s Eve. Ranked fourth on WalletHub’s list of best cities for New Year’s Eve events, Vegas offers a dazzling array of options, from celebrity-hosted nightclub parties and world-class dining to concerts with big-name stars, plus plenty of other spectacular shows. The Las Vegas Strip transforms into a pedestrian-only zone, providing excellent views of the mesmerizing fireworks displays launched from surrounding rooftop casinos.

Chicago

The Windy City rounds out the top five, offering a vibrant and festive atmosphere for New Year’s Eve. Chicago provides a mix of exciting events, from dazzling fireworks displays over Lake Michigan to lively parties in its many bars and clubs. The city’s diverse culinary scene ensures plenty of delicious dining options to kick off the good times as well.

How To Stay Safe During New Year’s Eve Celebrations

No matter where you choose to celebrate, safety should be a top priority. In terms of holiday traveling, prices can be inflated, so it's usually wise to plan ahead in order to find the best deals and discounts. State Farm also suggests planning your transportation in advance, especially because of all the increased holiday traffic. When in doubt, utilize public transportation and ride-sharing services, or designate a driver to ensure everyone gets home safely. If you’re hosting a party, it's also a good idea to prioritize this for guests and to make sure all your pals have a safe way to get home.

The right city can create a truly magical and unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration. Whether you prefer a classic countdown, a mild-weather escape, or just a high-energy party, there are plenty of great options to safely consider as you bid a fond farewell to one year and kickstart a brand new one filled with possibility.

