Little Debbie, a brand under McKee Foods, has been delighting kids of all ages for decades. If you were growing up any time after 1960, when the company was founded, then you probably have fond memories of chowing down on some of their tastiest snacks—including Swiss Cake Rolls, Nutty Bars, Cosmic Brownies, Zebra Cakes, and Oatmeal Creme Pies—during lunch or after school.

But over the last 60 years or so, fan-favorite treats have come and gone from grocery store shelves, leading some people to take up online petitions to bring back once-beloved Little Debbie snacks. Here are 10 discontinued Little Debbie snacks that will leave you feeling hungry ... and probably pretty nostalgic.

German Chocolate Cookie Rings

At least you can make your own at home. | Country Mart

In 2012, Little Debbie discontinued German Chocolate Cookie Rings—which were yummy chocolate cookies oozing with caramel and coconut—from the company’s snack lineup. Rather than bring them back in the face of online demand, Little Debbie recommended trying their Cookie Caramel Bars instead. If you still long for German Chocolate Cookie Rings, there are a few copycat recipes online that can help you recreate this little dessert.

Peanut Butter Toasty and Peanut Butter Cheese Sandwich Crackers

At one time, Little Debbie offered sandwich crackers such as the Little Debbie Peanut Butter Toasty and Little Debbie Peanut Butter Cheese. These were just like snacks you’d find from Ritz or the Keebler Company. However, Little Debbie quietly did away with them after a recall due to possible salmonella contamination at a Georgia facility in 2009.

Boston Creme Roll

Little Debbie’s Boston Creme Rolls consisted of rolls of yellow cake drizzled with chocolate and layered with vanilla cream inside. The snack company unceremoniously discontinued the snack item in 2023, prompting shoppers to head to Change.org to launch petitions to bring the fan favorite back to grocery stores. Folks are still pretty bummed out about it online.

PB&J Oatmeal Pies

Oatmeal Creme Pies might still be GOAT, but to some folks, so were these. | Harvest Fare

Although the Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pie is still very popular as far as the brand’s offerings go, its peanut butter counterpart isn’t as well-known. In fact, PB&J Oatmeal Pies were taken off the market and according to the company, “There just wasn’t enough fan support to keep them in stores.”

Turns out, though, that there was. Some upset admirers started petitions to try to convince the snack company to bring it back. There’s even a dupe—a peanut butter and grape jelly creme spread—that makes it easier to enjoy your own version of this treat at home.

Banana Twins

Made with cream that was sandwiched between two slices of banana-flavored cake and packaged in twos, Banana Twins were similar to Hostess Cakes’ Twinkies in a way.

After the underrated snack was taken off shelves, some aficionados called to bring it back from the proverbial discontinued snack graveyard. The brand might have had a point with this one, though, as readers of the food website Mashed dubbed Banana Twins the “least-loved Little Debbie snack” in 2022.

Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts

Introduced in 1969, Fudge Brownies with English Walnuts were on shelves for more than 50 years and were a fairly beloved part of Little Debbie’s lineup. But then, suddenly, the product was discontinued sometime in 2022. And unlike some of the other snacks featured here, this one might not be gone for long.

According to Little Debbie’s X account, the company can put in a request to their marketing and sales team to bring them back to stores—if there’s enough fan support. In the meantime, there are a number of similar recipes online, so you can make these brownies yourself and satisfy your sweet tooth along the way.

Chocolate Zebra Cakes

A Zebra Cake by any other flavor just isn't as tasty, apparently. | Superlo Foods

Given the widespread popularity of Zebra Cakes, which are yellow cakes with vanilla cream filling dipped in vanilla with chocolate drizzle, a chocolate version seems inevitable. You might even think it would have been a slam dunk in terms of consumer interest. But Chocolate Zebra Cakes were just not as popular as the originals, so the brand stopped making them in 2016.

Lemon Meringue Rolls

Even Little Debbie pays attention to the seasons. Lemon Meringue Rolls were sold during the summer months as part of the company’s “Share the Joy of Summer” campaign. The treats were similar to Boston Creme Roll, yet instead of yellow cake and vanilla cream with chocolate icing drizzle, Lemon Meringue Rolls were made with lemon meringue filling with lemon icing drizzle (naturally). But Little Debbie discontinued them at the end of 2013 due to low sales.

Cosmic Cupcakes

This cousin of the Cosmic Brownie just didn't land well with shoppers. | Instacart

While the Cosmic Brownie is perhaps the most iconic snack from Little Debbie, its cousin, the Cosmic Cupcake, didn’t enjoy the same kind of staying power. The Cosmic Cupcake was like a cross between the vanilla cream-filled Chocolate Cupcakes on the bottom and the Cosmic Brownie on the top. In honor of the snack’s creation in 2014, the brand even collaborated with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga STEM Learning Center to send some into space using a weather balloon tricked out with a GPS tracker and some GoPro cameras.

In 2017, the brand confirmed on X that the treat had quietly gone the way of the dodo and was no longer up for grabs in grocery stores. Perhaps as a nod to lingering fan interest, Little Debbie launched Cosmic Mini Muffins in October 2024. The bite-sized snack was also made as a tribute to the Cosmic Brownie’s 25th anniversary.

