The Easiest Countries To Move To On a Worker Visa, Mapped

A worker visa comes with many privileges, but obtaining the document can be a painful process. Some countries make the procedure tough, with strict requirements like high application fees and minimum salaries. Then there are nations that are relatively welcoming to foreign workers. If you’re interested in continuing your career abroad, these are the countries where you’ll have the best shot.

To create the map below, the online money transfer service Remitly used data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to compile a list of countries offering work or employment visas. In addition to determining every country’s average annual wages, the analysts examined five details of their visas: processing times, application fees, maximum length of stay, minimum required salary, and the number of visa applications granted. After scoring each factor out of 10, Remitly averaged the results to determine each country’s ease of entry score. You can find the top-rated places below:

Map: Where It‘s Easiest To Get a Worker Visa

European countries are front and center. | Remitly

European nations lead the world when it comes to easy-to-obtain worker visas, with eight of the continent’s countries appearing on the map. The only non-European nations on the list are the United States (ranking fifth) and Canada (ninth).

Latvia, Ireland, and Iceland rank as the top three countries for good reason. The Baltic nation of Latvia trumps all other places, likely because of its incredibly short average processing time of just 10 business days. The country’s required annual salary is also one of the lowest at only £20,500 (about $28,365) per year.

Ireland ranks second on the list, partially because of its generous maximum length of stay. Visa holders can reside in the country for up to five years, which is among the longest periods on the list. Ireland also has one of the lowest application fees of £83 (about $94).

Iceland’s minimum salary requirement (£16,973, or around $22,691) is the lowest overall, making it a major contender for anyone looking to relocate on a worker visa. The North Atlantic island nation also has the highest average annual wage, which goes hand-in-hand with its high cost of living.

These are the rest of the easiest countries to move to on a worker visa:

The Top 10 Countries To Move To On a Worker Visa

Latvia Ireland Iceland Germany United States United Kingdom Spain Poland Canada Slovak Republic

In addition to worker visas, world travelers might consider visas on arrival, which you can apply for immediately after landing in your destination. Here are 28 countries that have the option.

Read More About Travel: