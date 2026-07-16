8 Summer Blockbusters From the 1990s That Still Hold Up

The 1980s surely helped define the modern summer blockbuster, but the 1990s showed how much bigger the genre could become. There were still pretty much all the same ingredients that made audiences line up every summer, like big stars, memorable characters, and high-concept stories, but advances in visual effects and filmmaking now made almost anything possible.

But even with all that new and shiny tech, the best blockbusters from the '90s never really relied on spectacle alone. They still needed characters worth rooting for and scripts that made sense. And obviously, a summer blockbuster would feel incomplete without great action that also served the story.

More than 30 years later, these are the summer blockbusters that still feel just as entertaining as they did the first time around.

Jurassic Park (1993)

In Jurassic Park, audiences are left waiting nearly an hour before the movie fully reveals its first dinosaur, and the patience pays off in one of the most unforgettable scenes in the genre.

But the movie isn't just remembered because of the dinosaurs. The cast sells this great and almost impossible premise from the very beginning. The late Sam Neill's Alan Grant gradually warms up to other characters, while Jeff Goldblum's endlessly quotable Ian Malcolm is a scene stealer.

Beyond that, the movie combined some pretty groundbreaking CGI with full-scale animatronics, and that's a huge reason the movie still looks so convincing today, despite all the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies that came after it, which also had great CGI but somehow didn’t feel quite as real.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

Sequels don’t usually outdo classics like The Terminator, but Terminator 2: Judgment Day didn't seem particularly interested in following the established sequel rules. Instead of making another low-budget sci-fi horror movie, the scope was expanded in every direction with bigger action, bigger stakes, better practical and CGI effects, and just as much heart.

This time, the Terminator isn't the villain, though, which creates some very fun and interesting contrasts to the first movie (and a great double-feature).

The movie also spends just a good amount of time successfully developing the unlikely father-son bond between John and the Terminator, which gives all of the action a nice emotional core.

Independence Day (1996)

Sometimes all that's needed is a really fun disaster movie, and Independence Day is exactly that. The movie doesn’t try to be hard science fiction. It set out to be one of the biggest alien invasion movies imaginable at the time, complete with enormous spaceships, world-famous landmarks being destroyed, and humanity making one last stand against impossible odds.

Rather than following just one group of characters, the story jumps between a fighter pilot, a scientist, the President of the United States, and ordinary civilians trying to survive these attacks.

Sure, some of the science might feel a little questionable, but that's never really been part of the point. It's just as much fun now as it was during its original summer release.

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black has this one central question—what if aliens have been living among us this whole time, and the government already has people dealing with all the weird stuff caused by them? That rather simple idea gives the movie endless opportunities for fun world-building.

Every trip through MIB headquarters introduces another bizarre alien species or some hidden corner of the organization, and it makes it feel like an entire universe is hiding there just beneath everyday life. It's also the kind of movie that constantly rewards paying attention to the many unusual things that are always happening in the background.

The Matrix (1999)

Science fiction had explored simulated realities before, but The Matrix wrapped those ideas inside an action movie that was easy enough to follow on the first watch despite some complicated but nonetheless intriguing storytelling.

The action also holds up extremely well because it's built around good choreography, most importantly. The lobby shootout, the rooftop chase, and Neo's final confrontation with Smith all have a clear goal and sense of purpose, which makes them just as fun today as they were in 1999. The visual effects certainly helped the movie, but they never were the only attraction.

The Mummy (1999)

Not every summer blockbuster needs to reinvent its genre. Sometimes it's enough to be consistently entertaining while being well-made, and The Mummy is just that. This wasn’t a straight horror movie like the 1932 original. Instead, it focuses a bit more on adventure, comedy, and supernatural action.

The CGI might occasionally show its age, but the movie's sense of fun (and some decent horror) hasn't. Between the adventure and the cast's chemistry, this movie is up there as one of the most rewatchable blockbusters of the late '90s.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Steven Spielberg's recreation of the Normandy landings at the start of Saving Private Ryan more or less changed the way war was portrayed on screen.

Once the fighting moves inland, though, the movie becomes something a little different. Captain John Miller, played by Tom Hanks, leads a small squad across occupied France to find Private James Ryan (Matt Damon) after his brothers are killed in combat. It's a simple mission, but it creates plenty of room for the soldiers to argue, joke, question their orders, and slowly reveal who they are.

The cast is packed with familiar faces, including those who became much more popular after the movie, but none of them feel larger than life. They come across as ordinary men trying to get through an impossible situation.

It's not the kind of blockbuster that'd be on the top of your list to watch for a fun time, but it earned its place as one of the best summer releases of 1998.

Speed (1994)

The plot of Speed sounds almost too simple to sustain an entire movie. In the movie, a city bus has been rigged with a bomb that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. But once the bus pulls away, the movie rarely lets up, showing how far a great idea can go with the right execution.

The movie also relies heavily on practical stunts, using real buses, real crashes, and real locations whenever possible. Whether it's the famous freeway jump or the increasingly desperate attempts to keep the bus moving, it always feels like there's something tangible happening on screen.

Action thrillers like this used to be a regular part of the summer movie season, but they're a bit less frequent now (with superhero movies as summer blockbusters now a norm).

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