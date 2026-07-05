7 Summer Blockbusters From the 1980s That Still Hold Up

The concept of the summer blockbuster may have started in the ‘70s, but these movies found more of an identity during the ‘80s. Studios came to realize that audiences would happily line up for big, crowd-pleasing movies that take them on an adventure, and often contain memorable characters and storytelling.

‘80s summer blockbusters were a sweet spot for filmmaking, as computer-generated effects were still a bit in their infancy, so directors had to rely more so on practical effects, miniatures, animatronics, strong stunt work, and clever camera work to bring their ambitious ideas to life.

From science fiction to action, these are the summer blockbusters of the ‘80s that you should watch (or rewatch) this season.

Batman (1989)

Release Date: June 23, 1989

Global Box Office Earnings: $401 million

When Batman was released, superhero movies weren't the big thing they are today. It had been almost a decade since the last good comic book superhero movie (1980’s Superman 2). But Tim Burton's take on this character was so good that it still holds up great compared to the several other great Batman movies we’ve received since, including Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and The Batman (2022).

The movie may not have a summer vibe, as its setting is rather gloomy, but it was released in June after all, and it fits the definition.

This version still has one thing no other adaptation has quite managed to top—Gotham City itself. This one doesn’t look like any real-world place. It has plenty of gothic cathedrals, large statues, smoke-belching factories, and alleyways that give it so much more atmosphere.

Back to the Future (1985)

Release Date: July 3, 1985

Global Box Office Earnings: $392 million

Some time-travel movies are fun on the first watch, but may start falling apart narratively the more you think about it. Back to the Future does the opposite, as in every rewatch can reveal another clever setup or callback that pays off later on.

Not to mention that it holds up pretty well to narrative scrutiny. The screenplay is packed with so many little details that it's easy to forget just how well-paced the whole movie is.

It also greatly balances its two time periods of the ‘50s and the ‘80s. Even though both decades are now very much in the past, the movie doesn’t feel dated or irrelevant at all.

Aliens (1986)

Release Date: July 14, 1986

Global Box Office Earnings: $131 million

Aliens took a different approach compared to most sequels. James Cameron followed up Ridley Scott's sci-fi horror masterpiece with a full-scale military sci-fi adventure instead that was just as good. It may have sounded like a risky idea on paper, but it worked so well that plenty of fans still argue over whether Alien or Aliens is better.

Ripley already became one of science fiction's great heroes after the first movie, but Aliens gives her more to work with. Learning that her daughter grew old and died while she was drifting through space lends some real emotional weight to everything that happens in the movie, especially her relationship with Newt.

RoboCop (1987)

Release Date: July 17, 1987

Global Box Office Earnings: $53 million

RoboCop is the kind of good, over-the-top action movie that played a big role in defining the late '80s. There's plenty of explosive violence and quotable one-liners, sure, along with an unstoppable cyborg taking down criminals. But underneath all of that is a great satire.

The movie poked a lot of fun at corporate greed and sensationalist media, and it also holds up really well today.

It also has some pretty unique worldbuilding. Instead of exposition dumps, it cuts away to fake TV commercials and news broadcasts that are very sharp and memorable.

If RoboCop left you wanting more of this world, but not in the way Robocop 2 or Robocop 3 did, then 2023’s RoboCop: Rogue City is a video game absolutely worth playing. It’s a continuation of the first game’s story and greatly captures its tone, humor, and action. It's easily one of the best video games based on a movie franchise.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Release Date: June 12, 1981

Global Box Office Earnings: $389 million

The first Indiana Jones movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, took plenty of inspiration from the old adventure serials its creators (Steven Spielberg and George Lucas) loved growing up, and turned them into a very entertaining blockbuster that spawned off a big franchise.

More than 40 years later, there aren’t a lot of movies in its genre that move this effortlessly from one great set piece to the next. The later Indiana Jones movies all have something good, sure, but the original still set the standard and is probably better than the rest.

Ghostbusters (1984)

Release Date: June 8, 1984

Global Box Office Earnings: $296 million

Countless movies have tried mixing horror and comedy, but Ghostbusters is one of the better examples of how to get the balance right. It takes a fun supernatural premise (New York slowly being overrun by ghosts) and treats it with the dry humor of a workplace comedy. And those two different ideas fit together perfectly.

The chemistry between the entire team is a big reason the movie works as well as it does. They do actually feel less like movie heroes and more like co-workers trying to keep their strange business afloat.

The franchise has expanded quite a bit over the years with many more movies, but the first one is still easily the best.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

Release Date: June 22, 1988

Global Box Office Earnings: $329 million

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is many things, amongst those being a detective story, a comedy, a love letter to classic animation, and one of the most technically impressive movies still. This is another movie that benefits greatly thanks to its contrast of two completely different things, including being a 1940s film noir with a lot of cartoony chaos.

The animation still looks great and holds up well because of the unbelievable amount of work that went into every frame. The animated characters interact with props and environments and convincingly share the scenes with real humans.

Producer Steven Spielberg negotiated deals with multiple rival studios to include more than 140 famous cartoon characters in the same movie. It also remains the only time you'll see Disney icons like Mickey Mouse appear alongside Warner Bros.' Bugs Bunny, with both characters even receiving equal screen time due to contractual obligations.

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