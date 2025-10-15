‘Magic: The Gathering’ Goes Subterranean With New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Game

This year’s Magic: The Gathering collaborations range from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Final Fantasy to Marvel’s Spider-Man. The latest addition to the card game franchise includes four of your favorite humanoid turtles. The world of Planeswalkers meets Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo in this team-up between Magic: The Gathering andTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, coming next year.

A Radical New Card Game

Work together to defeat enemies in this version of MTG. | Wizards of the Coast

In the popular Commander Deck, you can battle your friends with 100 cards, 43 of which are brand-new for the collaboration. Players will also get one deck box, 10 double-sided token cards, a strategy insert, and a reference card.

There‘s also the Turtle Team-Up game set. In this cooperative strategy format, up to four players go up against infamous villains, such as the turtles’ archenemy, Shredder. The set comes with four 60-card Magic decks, one enemy deck with 11 bosses, 17 event cards, and four play boosters.

This set comes with a lot. | Wizards of the Coast

Fans can choose from a variety of bundles, including the Draft Night and Pizza bundles. This Magic: The Gathering and TMNT partnership is meant for players of various skill levels, so everyone can enjoy it.

The game releases worldwide on March 6, 2026. You can browse sets through Amazon, TCPlayer, or your local retailer.

You May Also Like:

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

How to Snag the Magic: The Gathering/TMNT Collab

There‘s a turtle in every pack. | Wizards of the Coast

These are the manufacturer-suggested retail prices (MSRP) for all sets. Take note and see which products fit your budget:

Play Booster: $6.99

Collector Booster: $37.99

Commander Deck: $69.99

Bundle: $69.99

Pizza Bundle: $99.99

Draft Night: $119.99

Turtle Team-Up: $49.99

Add these dates to your calendar to avoid missing special releases:

Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Debut: February 10, 2026

Prerelease Events: February 27–March 5

Commander Box League: February 27–March 5

MTG Arena Release Date: March 3

Tabletop Release Date: March 6

Magic Spotlight: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: March 6–8

Commander Party, Round 1: March 13–19

Magic Presents: Turtle Time: March 13–April 16

Commander Party, Round 2: April 4–9

If you’re more interested in collecting old cards than investing in new ones, take a look at our list of the most valuable Magic: The Gathering cards.