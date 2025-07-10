Mental Floss’s 2026 Desk Calendars Are for Word Nerds and Fact Fans of All Kinds

Would you like your calendar would tell you more than just the date? Mental Floss and Andrews McMeel Publishing have teamed up to make that wish come true in the form of two separate 2026 fact-a-day calendars.

The Amazing Facts calendar, inspired by our Amazing Fact Generator, covers facts in every arena, from history and science to sports and entertainment (and beyond). You’ll learn why pistachios spontaneously combust, what technicians discussed during a test call ahead of the world’s first official transatlantic phone call in 1927, and how many hot dogs Americans eat during Fourth of July celebrations.

RIP. | Andrews McMeel Publishing/Mental Floss

We’ve also created a special calendar for language lovers. The Word Nerd calendar isn’t full of garden-variety SAT words. Instead, it’s bursting with linguistic curiosities, colorful vernacular from various regions and industries, the best (by which we mean the most obscure) old-timey terms, strange etymologies, illuminating investigations of common phrases, and more. You’ll learn why we take things with a grain of salt, what bear bite means to a trucker, and how Joseph-Ignace Guillotin felt about his surname getting co-opted for France’s favorite execution device (hint: not great).

Godbwye! | Andrews McMeel Publishing/Mental Floss

Both the Amazing Facts calendar and the Word Nerd calendar measure 4.6 inches by 4.6 inches, featuring tear-off pages and an easel backer so you can easily prop it up on a shelf or desk. They’re currently available to order for $18 each. Learn more on the Andrews McMeel Publishing website.