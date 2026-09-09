The Happiest—And Least Happy—States in 2026, Ranked

The key to happiness might very well just be a literal key to a condo in Hawaii. At least, that's what the latest data from WalletHub on the happiest states in America seems to suggest.

To figure out where Americans smile the brightest and widest in 2026, the finance site looked at regional data related to personal contentment and everyday ease. Think categories spanning both ends of the well-being spectrum, from emotional to physical: depression rates, work hours, and unemployment rates, to name a few.

Is measuring life satisfaction with a spreadsheet foolproof? Probably not. But for those who love a good state-by-state stack-up, here's how all 50 states rank from most to least content.

Map: Happiest States in America (2026) | WalletHub

Hawaii Is the Happiest State

Hawaii held onto the top spot as the happiest state in the nation. From bustling Honolulu to lush Kauai, the Aloha State boasts the country's second-lowest depression rate, the longest life expectancy, and one of the lowest unemployment rates. For the vast majority of Hawaii residents who are employed, there's a good chance of making close to six figures, with Hawaii having the third-highest percentage of households raking in over $75,000 per year. Those high salaries and low sadness scores might have to do with the fact that over seven in 10 adults in the state say they feel active and productive every day.

While island life clearly has its perks, other states held their own near the top. With proximity to both the Big Apple and the beach, it's no surprise New Jersey jumped to second place when it comes to the happiest states. The lowest suicide rate in the country, the second-lowest divorce rate, and relatively low levels of personal financial anxiety all lend to its high ranking. Utah came in third, leading the country in work-life balance with the fewest average weekly work hours and the highest volunteerism rate. The fact that the Beehive State boasts the nation's second-best weather certainly doesn't hurt, either.

Here are the 10 states leading the country in happiness:

Hawaii New Jersey Utah Idaho Maryland Nebraska Connecticut Minnesota California New Hampshire

West Virginia Takes Last Place Again

West Virginia landscapes, like this one in Harper's Ferry, offer natural beauty that doesn't always translate to overall state happiness. | ablokhin/GettyImages

Flip that smile—and this list—upside down, and you'll find West Virginia at the top of the bottom in 50th place for a consecutive year. The Mountain State struggled across several key health and economic criteria, with the highest adult depression rate, concerningly low sleep quality, and the lowest work environment rank in the country.

Southern neighbors like Louisiana, Arkansas, and Alabama rounded out the bottom tier, where factors like higher poverty rates, longer workweeks, and limited access to healthcare create even more hoops to jump through.

These 10 states scored lowest for overall happiness:

West Virginia Louisiana Arkansas Alaska Kentucky Alabama New Mexico Wyoming Oregon Tennessee

The Qualms of Quantifying Happiness

While studies like this offer a colorful and convenient overview of the country's level of contentment, algorithms can only tell part of the story. Happiness is inherently personal, and what works on paper might not translate to real-life joy for everyone.

For instance, Hawaii ranks dead last in adequate nightly sleep, and its remote location means living there often comes with high cost-of-living stress and isolation from family on the mainland. If your personal happiness relies on four distinct seasons, quick road trips to see relatives, or affordable housing, an island paradise might leave you feeling adrift.

Data can tell us where life runs a little more smoothly, whether that means reliable healthcare or shorter commutes. But what makes a place feel like home comes down to factors that are closer to home. For some people, it's close-knit relationships or financial freedom; for others, it might just be a little extra sunshine or a quiet place to sleep at night.

More State-By-State Data: