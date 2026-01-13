The Best and Worst States to Raise a Family in 2026, Ranked

Choosing where to raise a family has always been part heart and part spreadsheet. You want good schools and safe neighborhoods, ample green space and lively parks, but you also want a cost of living that doesn't require two jobs and a time machine to the 90s.

Ultimately, the best state to raise a family isn't just about playgrounds and parent-teacher conferences; it's about finding a place that supports parents and children at every stage of life. Whether you're starting a family, planning a move, or just curious how your home state measures up, these are the top cities where families thrive, and where they face the most challenges in 2026.

BEHIND THE RANKINGS

WalletHub

WalletHub analyzed five major factors that shape daily life for parents and children. Family fun entails having easy access to parks, libraries, museums, and kid-friendly activities. Health and safety covers crime rates, pediatric care, and overall public health. Education and childcare factors zoom in on school quality, daycare options, and graduation rates. Affordability breaks down housing prices and monitors median family income, and socioeconomic factors offer a closer look at unemployment and divorce rates. Altogether, these paint a picture of what life is really like for families after the initial excitement of moving to a new zip code fades.

LEADERS AND LOW PERFORMERS

WalletHub

Massachusetts, ranked the best place to raise a family in the U.S. in 2026, earns top marks for economic opportunity, high safety standards for children, and exceptional public school systems. This Northeast gem is the third-best in the U.S. for job security and has the fifth-best water quality. Poverty, crime, and infant mortality rates in Massachusetts are all fairly low. Minnesota claims the second-best place to raise a family in the U.S. due to a booming economy, extremely low poverty rates, and the eighth-lowest wealth gap in the country. Their public hospitals rank among the best in the U.S., and there is no shortage of public parks. North Dakota rounds out the top three with affordable housing, an abundance of top-ranked daycares and public school systems, and one of the lowest divorce and separation rates in the U.S.

On the flip side, Mississippi falls among the worst states to start a family in the U.S., likely a result of elevated separation and divorce rates, widespread poverty, and above-average infant mortality rates. Accompanying Mississippi at the bottom of the list is West Virginia, with low income and high poverty rates. Ranked as the worst state to raise a family in America, New Mexico has soaring separation and divorce rates and an overwhelming poverty percentage. Residents face significant levels of violent crime and steep childcare costs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

skynesher/GettyImages

Where families thrive and where they struggle isn't random. States that invest in growing populations secure the advantages of healthier, happier communities and stronger economies. In other words, the best places to raise a family aren't just good for kids, they're good for everyone!