Google’s New Hidden Pokémon Game Lets You Catch ‘em All

Just when you think Pokémon can‘t get any more popular, the franchise continues to surprise. According to Google, searches for “Pokémon card” reached an all-time high in the U.S. in February 2025. Now fans searching for the pocket monsters on Google will be treated to a hidden browser game where you can search ‘em all.

You can now capture Pokémon simply by typing their names into Google’s search bar. When a Pokémon is searched, you can “catch” it by tapping the Poké Ball icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. Once the creature is locked in the ball, it becomes part of your virtual Pokédex, which will automatically pop up. If you sign into your Google account before searching you can save your progress and check which Pokémon you haven’t captured yet. The Easter egg is only available on mobile devices for now.

Creatures that haven’t been caught are only represented by a silhouette, so you’ll have to play a game of “whose that Pokémon?” to guess their identities. Hints are available if you get stumped; you just need to press the “start with a hint” prompt to bring up clue. For example, a tip for guessing the electric rat Pokémon Raichu might be “evolves from Pikachu.” As you catch and register Pokémon, you’ll unlock Master Balls. These powerful items let you catch legendary or mythical Pokémon, such as Mewtwo.

You must catch all of the original 151 creatures to win. And other than a sense of accomplishment, what do you get for winning? Michelle Chou, entertainment product manager at Google, tells Mental Floss, “Keep testing your knowledge, and the superfans will be in for a surprise once they’ve collected all of them.” So your guess is as good as ours.

If you’re looking for a more tactile way to play with Pokémon, LEGO sets are finally on the horizon. They’re scheduled to release in 2026.

