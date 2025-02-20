These 6 Grocery Chains Are Placing Limits on Egg Purchases

The recent outbreak of the H5N1 virus, which causes the disease known as bird flu or avian influenza, has had a massive impact on bird populations. Over 100 species have been known to carry the deadly respiratory virus, including farm birds such as chickens and turkeys. The disease’s negative effect on the poultry industry is one reason for increased egg prices and shortages. Mashed reports that many major grocery chains are now limiting the amount of eggs shoppers can purchase at once to prevent people from panic buying.

The grocery stores implementing limits on egg purchases at some or all locations are as follows:

Costco

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Aldi

Kroger

Whole Foods

Costco is known for encouraging bulk buying, but the avian influenza virus has prompted the company to shift gears regarding eggs. At some locations, members may only purchase three cartons per trip. Costco offers bigger sizes than most grocers, however, as people can buy two or four dozen eggs in one package. Luckily, the limit doesn’t extend to other items, like these fan-favorite snacks.

Trader Joe’s, one of the most popular grocery stores in the U.S., also joins the list. The chain has implemented some of the strictest limits in the country, restricting shopper to only a dozen eggs per purchase per day. Classic grocery staples like eggs aren’t necessarily the brands’ main draw; Trader Joe’s recently shared its customers’ favorite products of the year, including their best drink and snack.

Walmart, the grocery store with the cheapest private labels, is also placing limits on eggs. However, shoppers may be pleased to hear that the restrictions only apply to super-sized egg cartons. Mashed shares that 60-count packages are limited to two per purchase, but smaller cartons like a classic dozen are unrestricted. Various Walmart locations have different policies.

Aldi is also experiencing an egg shortage. Instead of one cartoon, customers are permitted to buy just two a day, depending on the location. Some Kroger stores are also limiting cartons to two per purchase, and at least a few Whole Foods locations are refusing purchases of three cartons of eggs or more at a time.

Some might wonder​​ if eggs and poultry are safe to eat during the H5N1 outbreak. In 2025, the CDC hasn’t reported any cases of people becoming infected with avian influenza after consuming poultry products. Regardless, you should always handle raw poultry responsibly (i.e., wash your hands, store it separately from other foods, disinfect surfaces, etc.) and cook it thoroughly to kill bacteria and viruses.

