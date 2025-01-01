How to Order the Secret Birthday Cake From McDonald’s

No “secret menu” item stays that way for long once influencers catch wind of it. It seems as if something new crops up on the Starbucks secret menu every few months, setting the internet into a tizzy as consumers head off to find the next buzzy treat out in the wild. Now, a different food chain has taken the spotlight for one of its relatively unknown offerings.

While one would usually visit the Golden Arches for some chicken or french fries—or perhaps to nab the latest Happy Meal toy—those in the know may be heading to Mickey Dees for something sweeter (and no, it isn’t a McFlurry).

The “McDonald’s Birthday Cake”

It turns out McDonald’s has been quietly offering a birthday cake option for years, but it’s not exactly advertised. The sweet treat is officially called the “Ronald Birthday Cake.” The sheet cake comes in either chocolate or white and is topped with white frosting and a cute design.

Prices vary by size and location, typically ranging between $9 and $20. Before you hop in the car and race to your nearest McDonald’s, it’s worth calling in and asking if your location even carries them—not every franchise does.

How to Order a Birthday Cake at McDonald’s

The cakes are typically found at locations with PlayPlaces or those known to host birthday parties, but they’re not guaranteed everywhere. Even at spots that are known to have them, stock is limited, so ordering one usually requires a phone call (or a deep dive into Reddit for tips). Some franchise owners might even let you order one special if demand in your area is low.

Before you get too excited, reviews suggest the cake itself is pretty standard—mass-produced and no more exciting than your standard grocery store sheet cake.

That said, most fans aren’t expecting some kind of gourmet masterpiece. If you’re up for the hunt, you might just add a bit of birthday joy to your next McDonald’s run.

