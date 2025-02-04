LEGO Is Hosting a Free Fake Flower Arrangement Workshop for Valentine’s Day

Valentine‘s Day is just around the corner, meaning it’s time to start thinking about gifts for the special someone in your life. Although real flowers are a classic option for the romantic holiday, they likely won’t make it to March. That’s one reason why LEGO’s botanical collection has been a hit for years: The plastic models replicate real plants without the maintenance or short lifespan. Whether the LEGO lover in your life is into succulents or daffodils, a botanical set would make the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day. To add a personal touch to your bouquet, you can learn the art of LEGO flower arrangement with help from a celebrity florist.

Award-winning florist and artistic director Jeff Leatham is hosting a free online workshop on LEGO’s website for those interested in expressing their creativity through floral design. He will use the botanical collection to guide viewers through three creations: a handheld bouquet, a botanical centerpiece, and a “showstopper” floral arrangement. The video workshop will be available for anyone to watch on LEGO.com/botanicals from February 9, 2025.

If building is part of the fun for your Valentine, you can buy them one of LEGO’s botanical sets and let them put it together themselves. The cheapest ones—including a cherry blossom set and sunflower set—cost at least $15, while the most expensive—the flower arrangement—runs for $110. You can also shop by recipient. For example, if you’re unsure which sets your friend, co-worker, or significant other might like, LEGO offers suggestions. You can even mix and match flowers from different sets for personalization.

The toy company’s designated Valentine’s Day page is another good source of inspiration. You can go classic with the bouquet of roses ($60) or surprise an art admirer with a LEGO copy of Vincent Van Gogh’s The Starry Night ($170).

