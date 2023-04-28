The Gang Gets a Board Game: New Monopoly Edition Is Based on ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’
As anyone who has lost friends over a heated game of Monopoly knows, the board game thrives on chaos. That makes it the perfect fit for Mac, Charlie, Dennis, and the rest of the gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
This new edition of Monopoly from USAOPOLY is based on the hit sitcom. The standard game tokens have been replaced with items from the show, including a Rat Stick, a Rum Ham, and a mitten-clad kitten. “Nightman” is the new label for the Community Chest, while “Dayman” represents the Chance cards. As players circle the board, they can pay Paddy’s Dollars for such desirable properties as Toxic Waste Beach, Abandoned Pool, and the Paddy’s Pub Basement.
Since premiering on FX in 2005, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has become the longest-running live-action sitcom on the air, and possibly the wordiest. It’s gone through numerous changes over the years, including new cast members, bigger budgets, and dramatic physical transformations from creator/star Rob McElhenney. The show has spawned plenty of branded merchandise, too, but this is the first official Monopoly game to bear its name.
The It’s Always Sunny edition of Monopoly is currently available through The Op Games for $45 and Amazon for $50. You can order it today and include it in your next game night. (We recommend pairing it with Chardee MacDennis to keep the night on-theme.)