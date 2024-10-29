The 10 Most Dog- and Cat-Obsessed States

Pets bring joy into our lives in many ways. People’s affection for their four-legged companions often leads into a spiral of Google searches about their cats and dogs—and the pet food company Purina used that information to determine which states are most obsessed with their animals.

Researchers analyzed Google Trends data for 20 terms about cats and dogs for a year. Search inquiries with the highest volume in each state were considered the most popular; states that did the most searches across all terms were deemed the most obsessed.

The Most Dog-Obsessed States

Colorado is number one regarding canines, with do dogs dream as the top search question. The state’s most searched terms include best dog toys, dog boarding near me, and dog-friendly restaurants near me, showing that residents want what’s best for their pets.

Ohio is right behind Colorado. Ohioans have a soft spot for their dogs’ emotional health, proven by the Buckeye State’s most-searched question, is my dog happy?. Many residents also want to adopt, as dog shelters near me is the second most popular result. Last but not least are dog training near me and best dog toys.

North Carolina is the third most dog-obsessed state. Does my dog love me? is the most common question its residents asked, followed by cute dog pictures, dog training near me, and best dog food.

You can find the 10 most dog-obsessed states below:

Colorado Ohio North Carolina Florida Pennsylvania (tied with Arizona) Arizona (tied with Pennsylvania) Illinois Utah Washington California

The Most Cat-Obsessed States

Washington is first on the list when it comes to states with cat-loving residents. Owners there want the best care for their feline friends when they’re out of town, with searches for cat boarding near me at the top, trailed by cute cat pictures, cat food, and cat memes.

Pennsylvania is runner-up; the state’s most-searched term is cat food. Pennsylvania residents also aren’t afraid to profess their appreciation for their pets: I love my cat is the second most-searched term from the Keystone State, followed by does my cat love me?.

Oregon rounds out the top three most cat-obsessed states. People there searched for cat memes most of all. The second-most searched result, cat harness, shows that Beaver State residents seem to enjoy taking their felines outdoors.

You can find the most cat-obsessed states below:

Washington Pennsylvania Oregon Ohio Massachusetts Minnesota Indiana Wisconsin Michigan Colorado

