Each State’s Favorite Bachelorette Party Destination, Mapped

Every country has unique wedding traditions, from stepping on toes to “kidnapping” brides. Bachelorette parties are a common American custom that encourages future brides to let loose with their friends before their big day. Traveling is an exciting way to celebrate, but which destinations are most popular?

The team at Google Trends recently delved into this question. The map below shows the most-search-for types of bachelorette party destinations, meaning these queries outranked others by search volume per state. This map covers U.S.-based search data from January 1 to March 25, 2025. States are color-coded, with light blue representing spa trips, red for wineries, yellow for beach parties, dark blue for glamping, pink for all-inclusive resorts, orange for cruises, light green for destination spas, and dark green for national parks. You can view a larger version of the map here.

We could all use a spa day. | Google Trends

According to the report, spas are the top-searched bachelorette party destination in most states. Bachelorettes in Hawaii, Alabama, Michigan, and seven other states are considering a spa day for their festivities. The map includes a separate category for destination spas, which are more comprehensive facilities offering suites, wellness programs, and fitness activities. They only topped search results in Minnesota and New Hampshire. If you’re willing to travel far for a premium spa experience, consider these top trending destinations, including Vietnam, Morocco, and Qatar.

All-inclusive resorts claim the second-most states on the map. Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia are some of the places where the luxurious bachelorette destination garners high interest.

Cruises are the third-most popular bachelorette party type by state, with eight states—including Oklahoma, Utah, and Rhode Island—searching for them the most. Like all-inclusive resorts, many cruises offer all you can eat and drink packages. Cruise ships may also have bachelorette-friendly activities on board, from singing karaoke to clubbing to watching comedy shows.

If you’re planning even farther ahead, here are the best U.S. cities for weddings in 2025.

