The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in All 50 States

Look out for these treats at your next holiday cookie exchange.

Gingerbread cookies are a classic for a reason.
The holidays are associated with many desserts, but cookies are hard to beat. If you’re wondering which cookie reigns supreme in your state this time of year, check out the list below.

For their report, researchers at Unscrambler used Google Trends to find the most popular keywords associated with searches for “Christmas cookies.” The top trending Christmas-themed cookie in each state was considered the most popular.

According to the results, Italian Christmas cookies dominate much of the U.S., with seven states searching for them. The basic treat is distinguished by its almond extract glaze and round, rainbow sprinkles.

Gingerbread cookies follow the Italian confection with five states—including Alaska, Georgia, and Oklahoma—searching for them above all others. Though they’re often shaped into tiny men (or full buildings, if you’re ambitious) during the Christmas season, a simple round cookie can also be festive.

Many flavors on this list are classics, such as sugar and snickerdoodle. Others—like kitchen sink and Christmas crack cookies—may be less familiar to you depending on your holiday traditions.

You can view the complete list of the U.S.’s top trending cookies below. To expand your horizons even further, check out these holiday cookies from around the world.

  1. Alabama // Oreo Cookies
  2. Alaska // Gingerbread Cookies
  3. Arizona // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
  4. Arkansas // Gingerbread Cookies
  5. California // Christmas Monster Cookies
  6. Colorado // Cookie Bars
  7. Connecticut // Kitchen Sink Cookies
  8. Delaware // Gluten-Free Cookies
  9. Florida // Cake Mix Cookies
  10. Georgia // Gingerbread Cookies
  11. Hawaii // Sugar Cookies
  12. Idaho // Italian Christmas Cookies
  13. Illinois // Spritz Cookies
  14. Indiana // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
  15. Iowa // Shortbread Cookies
  16. Kansas // Christmas Crack Cookies
  17. Kentucky // Snickerdoodle Cookies
  18. Louisiana // Italian Christmas Cookies
  19. Maine // Shortbread Cookies
  20. Maryland // Christmas Crack Cookies
  21. Massachusetts // M&M Cookies
  22. Michigan // M&M Cookies
  23. Minnesota // Crinkle Cookies
  24. Mississippi // Sugar Cookies
  25. Missouri // Snickerdoodle Cookies
  26. Montana // Peppermint Cookies
  27. Nebraska // Italian Christmas Cookies
  28. Nevada // Italian Christmas Cookies
  29. New Hampshire // Italian Christmas Cookies
  30. New Jersey // Ricotta Cookies
  31. New Mexico // Shortbread Cookies
  32. New York // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
  33. North Carolina // No Bake Cookies
  34. North Dakota // Sugar Cookies
  35. Ohio // Cookie Bars
  36. Oklahoma // Gingerbread Cookies
  37. Oregon // Peppermint Cookies
  38. Pennsylvania // Sprinkle Cookies
  39. Rhode Island // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
  40. South Carolina // Peanut Butter Cookies
  41. South Dakota // Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
  42. Tennessee // Almond Cookies
  43. Texas // Italian Christmas Cookies
  44. Utah // M&M Cookies
  45. Vermont // Italian Christmas Cookies
  46. Virginia // Thumbprint Cookies
  47. Washington // M&M Cookies
  48. West Virginia // Sugar Cookies
  49. Wisconsin // Spritz Cookies
  50. Wyoming // Peppermint Cookies

