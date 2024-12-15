The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in All 50 States

The holidays are associated with many desserts, but cookies are hard to beat. If you’re wondering which cookie reigns supreme in your state this time of year, check out the list below.
For their report, researchers at Unscrambler used Google Trends to find the most popular keywords associated with searches for “Christmas cookies.” The top trending Christmas-themed cookie in each state was considered the most popular.
According to the results, Italian Christmas cookies dominate much of the U.S., with seven states searching for them. The basic treat is distinguished by its almond extract glaze and round, rainbow sprinkles.
Gingerbread cookies follow the Italian confection with five states—including Alaska, Georgia, and Oklahoma—searching for them above all others. Though they’re often shaped into tiny men (or full buildings, if you’re ambitious) during the Christmas season, a simple round cookie can also be festive.
Many flavors on this list are classics, such as sugar and snickerdoodle. Others—like kitchen sink and Christmas crack cookies—may be less familiar to you depending on your holiday traditions.
You can view the complete list of the U.S.’s top trending cookies below. To expand your horizons even further, check out these holiday cookies from around the world.
- Alabama // Oreo Cookies
- Alaska // Gingerbread Cookies
- Arizona // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
- Arkansas // Gingerbread Cookies
- California // Christmas Monster Cookies
- Colorado // Cookie Bars
- Connecticut // Kitchen Sink Cookies
- Delaware // Gluten-Free Cookies
- Florida // Cake Mix Cookies
- Georgia // Gingerbread Cookies
- Hawaii // Sugar Cookies
- Idaho // Italian Christmas Cookies
- Illinois // Spritz Cookies
- Indiana // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
- Iowa // Shortbread Cookies
- Kansas // Christmas Crack Cookies
- Kentucky // Snickerdoodle Cookies
- Louisiana // Italian Christmas Cookies
- Maine // Shortbread Cookies
- Maryland // Christmas Crack Cookies
- Massachusetts // M&M Cookies
- Michigan // M&M Cookies
- Minnesota // Crinkle Cookies
- Mississippi // Sugar Cookies
- Missouri // Snickerdoodle Cookies
- Montana // Peppermint Cookies
- Nebraska // Italian Christmas Cookies
- Nevada // Italian Christmas Cookies
- New Hampshire // Italian Christmas Cookies
- New Jersey // Ricotta Cookies
- New Mexico // Shortbread Cookies
- New York // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies
- North Carolina // No Bake Cookies
- North Dakota // Sugar Cookies
- Ohio // Cookie Bars
- Oklahoma // Gingerbread Cookies
- Oregon // Peppermint Cookies
- Pennsylvania // Sprinkle Cookies
- Rhode Island // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
- South Carolina // Peanut Butter Cookies
- South Dakota // Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies
- Tennessee // Almond Cookies
- Texas // Italian Christmas Cookies
- Utah // M&M Cookies
- Vermont // Italian Christmas Cookies
- Virginia // Thumbprint Cookies
- Washington // M&M Cookies
- West Virginia // Sugar Cookies
- Wisconsin // Spritz Cookies
- Wyoming // Peppermint Cookies
