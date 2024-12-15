The Most Popular Christmas Cookies in All 50 States

The holidays are associated with many desserts, but cookies are hard to beat. If you’re wondering which cookie reigns supreme in your state this time of year, check out the list below.

For their report, researchers at Unscrambler used Google Trends to find the most popular keywords associated with searches for “Christmas cookies.” The top trending Christmas-themed cookie in each state was considered the most popular.

According to the results, Italian Christmas cookies dominate much of the U.S., with seven states searching for them. The basic treat is distinguished by its almond extract glaze and round, rainbow sprinkles.

Gingerbread cookies follow the Italian confection with five states—including Alaska, Georgia, and Oklahoma—searching for them above all others. Though they’re often shaped into tiny men (or full buildings, if you’re ambitious) during the Christmas season, a simple round cookie can also be festive.

Many flavors on this list are classics, such as sugar and snickerdoodle. Others—like kitchen sink and Christmas crack cookies—may be less familiar to you depending on your holiday traditions.

You can view the complete list of the U.S.’s top trending cookies below. To expand your horizons even further, check out these holiday cookies from around the world.

Alabama // Oreo Cookies

Alaska // Gingerbread Cookies

Arizona // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Arkansas // Gingerbread Cookies

California // Christmas Monster Cookies

Colorado // Cookie Bars

Connecticut // Kitchen Sink Cookies

Delaware // Gluten-Free Cookies

Florida // Cake Mix Cookies

Georgia // Gingerbread Cookies

Hawaii // Sugar Cookies

Idaho // Italian Christmas Cookies

Illinois // Spritz Cookies

Indiana // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

Iowa // Shortbread Cookies

Kansas // Christmas Crack Cookies

Kentucky // Snickerdoodle Cookies

Louisiana // Italian Christmas Cookies

Maine // Shortbread Cookies

Maryland // Christmas Crack Cookies

Massachusetts // M&M Cookies

Michigan // M&M Cookies

Minnesota // Crinkle Cookies

Mississippi // Sugar Cookies

Missouri // Snickerdoodle Cookies

Montana // Peppermint Cookies

Nebraska // Italian Christmas Cookies

Nevada // Italian Christmas Cookies

New Hampshire // Italian Christmas Cookies

New Jersey // Ricotta Cookies

New Mexico // Shortbread Cookies

New York // Chocolate Peppermint Cookies

North Carolina // No Bake Cookies

North Dakota // Sugar Cookies

Ohio // Cookie Bars

Oklahoma // Gingerbread Cookies

Oregon // Peppermint Cookies

Pennsylvania // Sprinkle Cookies

Rhode Island // Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

South Carolina // Peanut Butter Cookies

South Dakota // Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Tennessee // Almond Cookies

Texas // Italian Christmas Cookies

Utah // M&M Cookies

Vermont // Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia // Thumbprint Cookies

Washington // M&M Cookies

West Virginia // Sugar Cookies

Wisconsin // Spritz Cookies

Wyoming // Peppermint Cookies

