Watch These Dance Moves That Defined the ’90s
Or clear some space in your living room and do them yourself.
Every decade had its dance moves, from the Charleston in the Roaring Twenties to Michael Jackson’s moonwalk in the 1980s (though moonwalk-like moves are much older than that).
The 1990s were no different. And thanks to YouTube channel MsMojo, you can watch—or even learn, if you’re so inclined—more than a dozen of the decade’s best steps in one place. The video above counts down the top 10 and covers a handful of honorable mentions along the way.
It kicks off with the Humpty Dance, which is also the name of the Digital Underground song that originated it. During the song, rapper Shock G (in character as his alter ego, Humpty Hump), describes his eponymous dance with lyrics like “It’s supposed to look like a fit or a convulsion” and “You got it down when you appear to be in pain.” If those directions don’t seem all that clear, don’t worry: The MsMojo video features a brief how-to segment—or you could just watch “The Humpty Dance” music video. Plus, as Humpty says, “No two people will do it the same,” anyway.
The decade’s top dance move, on the other hand, is one that everyone does almost exactly the same way. In fact, it’s less of a move than an entire line dance: The Macarena, from “The Macarena” by Los del Río, one of the most iconic one-hit wonders in music history. The dance so infectious that it’s easy to overlook what the song is actually about (not to mention that the lyrics are in Spanish).
Other memorable moves that made the list include the Butterfly, the Creep, and the Cabbage Patch. Many of the instructional clips featured in MsMojo’s video are from Howcast, which has a playlist of how-to videos for even more hip-hop steps, taught by dancer Charlene “Chi-Chi” Smith, here.