The 25 Best Pizzerias in the World
Where should pizza connoisseurs flock for the most mouthwatering pie in the world? The best destination is 10 by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria—unsurprisingly located in Naples, Italy—according to the website Big 7 Travel’s ranking of the best of the best. But you don’t have to book a flight to pizza’s birthplace to enjoy a top-notch slice. Of all the 50 spots that made the cut, only three are located in Italy.
The rest really are all over the world—and, as Food & Wine reports, there could be one closer than you think. The runner-up to Vitagliano’s joint is Ken’s Artisan Pizza, which serves up wood-fired deliciousness in Portland, Oregon. Counting Ken’s, the list features 11 U.S. pizzerias, seven of which are in the top 25. That includes Pizzeria Bedia in Philadelphia, Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in New Jersey, and two restaurants in San Francisco: Tony’s Pizza Napoletana and Del Popolo.
There’s plenty of highly rated ’za beyond our borders, too, from Paris’s Peppe Pizzeria in third place to New Zealand’s Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana in 24th. Those two—and many others—embrace traditional Neapolitan-style pizza. But that’s not true of every entry on the list. Buddy’s Pizza in Detroit, in 25th place, is credited with inventing Detroit-style pizza; and the small yet tasty wedges at Oslo’s Vinoteket could easily be mistaken for hors d’oeuvres.
And even if your own neighborhood pizza spot wasn’t honored by Big 7 Travel, keep in mind that the best pizza is sometimes just the closest pizza. Check out the top 25 below, and see the full 50 here.
- 10 by Diego Vitagliono Pizzeria // Naples, Italy
- Ken’s Artisan Pizza // Portland, Oregon, United States
- Peppe Pizzeria // Paris, France
- The Good Son // Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Seu Pizza Illuminati // Rome, Italy
- Pizzeria Bedia // Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- 48h Pizza e Gnocchi // Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- La Pizza è Bella // Brussels, Belgium
- Via Toledo Enopizzeria // Vienna, Austria
- What the Crust // Cairo, Egypt
- Tony’s Pizza Napoletana // San Francisco, California, United States
- Rosso Pizzeria // Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Sartoria Panatieri // Barcelona, Spain
- Bæst // Copenhagen, Denmark
- Frank Pepe // New Haven, Connecticut, United States
- Bricco Coal Fired Pizza // Westmont, New Jersey, United States
- 50 Kalò di Ciro Salvo // London, England, United Kingdom
- Malafemmena // Berlin, Germany
- Del Popolo // San Francisco, California, United States
- Nonna Pizzeria // Warsaw, Poland
- Lilla Napoli // Falkenberg, Sweden
- Via Napoli // Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
- Vinoteket // Oslo, Norway
- Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana // Auckland, New Zealand
- Buddy’s Pizza // Detroit, Michigan, United States
[h/t Food & Wine]