20 of the Best Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games
You could save up to 80 percent on select toys and retro-inspired games during this year’s Prime Day event.
When it comes to deal-hunting during Prime Day, you don’t have to stick to serious investments like the latest Apple gadgets or everyday household essentials. While these things can be great to grab (especially when there’s a massive 48-hour shopping event going on), they’re not exactly fun in the way that say, a new puzzle or LEGO set can be.
That’s why we’ve rounded up 20 of the best Prime Day discounts on toys and games that you can still shop now. For Prime members, there are some incredible finds here, including Meta Quest 2 deals, collectible Barbie dolls, and even select board games up to 80 percent off. Just be sure to check them out before this annual sale wraps up later tonight, or else you might miss them.
The Best Prime Day Deals on Toys & Games
1. Funko Games Schitt's Creek - Love That Journey Party Game for $7 (Save $13)
2. D&D Player’s Handbook (Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook) for $17 (Save $33)
3. Holy Stone HS110D FPV RC Drone with 1080P HD Camera for $63 (Save $37)
4. Barbie Inspiring Women Doll, Ida B. Wells Collectible for $21 (Save $14)
5. Meta Quest 2 Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset (128GB) with $50 Amazon Gift Card for $299 (Save $51)
6. Settlers of Catan Board Game (Base Game) for $29 (Save $20)
7. Clueless Party Game - Ugh as if! Edition Board Game for Adults for $6 (Save $19)
8. Rubik’s Re-Cube, The Original Cube Made with 100 Percent Recycled Plastic for $9 (Save $4)
9. Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 10-Inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Action Figure for $28 (Save $12)
10. Retro Series Clue 1986 Edition Game for $15 (Save $7)
11. The Clearly Impossible Puzzle for $36 (Save $9)
12. Allupal Titanic Ship in a Bottle Collectible Display Model Set for $48 (Save $17)
13. Tamagotchi Nano x Star Wars - R2-D2 for $8 (Save $12)
14. Funko ET The Extra-Terrestrial: Cooperative Family Board Game for $6 (Save $24)
15. LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett’s Throne Room for $66 (Save $34)
16. Sew Butiful Cat Plush Body Pillow for $24 with the on-page coupon (Save $12)
17. MasterPieces 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle - Mom’s Pantry for $13 (Save $9)
18. Bezier Games One Night Ultimate Werewolf Strategy Board Game for $13 (Save $12)
19. Funko: POP! Moment Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with The Mirror Erised (Amazon Exclusive) for $12 (Save $13)
20. Lite-Brite Stranger Things Special Edition Demogorgon Hunters (Amazon Exclusive) for $13 (Save $17)