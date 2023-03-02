11 Facts About Boudica, Warrior Queen of the Iceni
The name Boudica often conjures an image of a flame-haired warrior mounted on her iconic chariot, battle-ready to free her people from persecution and the terrible wrongs committed in the name of Rome. Her fight to restore freedom from tyranny has resounded timelessly down the ages, resulting in the figure today that still symbolizes independence, justice, and the strength of women. Here, we take a closer look at the life and demise of the wronged queen who lent her name to a rebellion when she took on the might of—what was at the time—the world’s largest empire.
1. Boudica was the wronged queen of the Iceni Tribe.
Most of what we know about Boudica comes from the pens of the Roman historians Tacitus and Dio, neither of whom were her contemporaries. Tacitus is considered more reliable, as his source was his father-in-law, a governor of Britain who was involved in fighting Boudica’s Revolt.
This means that little is known of Boudica’s early life in the years prior to the Roman conquest. Estimates have her being born around 25–30 CE into a noble family in the southeast of present-day England. She eventually became the wife of Prasutagus, himself king of the Celtic Iceni tribe. The agricultural Iceni occupied an area in eastern England that comprises modern-day Norfolk and parts of Cambridgeshire and Suffolk.
The Romans had commenced their invasion of the British Isles in 43 CE under the emperor Claudius, at a time when British social structure lacked cohesiveness, instead being comprised of independent and sometimes warring tribes, each led by their own queen or king. Some of these traded with the Romans and become allies of the empire, while those that resisted were largely defeated and occupied. According to Tacitus, Prasutagus was an ally of Rome who, upon his death around 60 CE, bequeathed his kingdom in halves: one half to the emperor Nero and the other to his own two daughters.
Rather than this ensuring the longevity of the kingdom as he had likely hoped, the Romans—who did not recognize female ownership or inheritance—instead annexed it for themselves. Tacitus details how they stripped the Iceni nobles of their lands and publicly flogged Boudica and raped her daughters in a vile display of imperial might.
2. Boudica and the Iceni were not the only Britons with a grudge against the Romans.
The story of Boudica often centers on the humiliations she, her family, and her people endured. The name given to the uprising as Boudica’s Revolt further perpetuates the idea that this was a personal grievance. However, there were many wider reasons for Britons’ misgivings toward the Romans that extended far beyond the Iceni tribe.
At that time, the Island of Anglesey in North Wales, known as Mona to the Romans, was the spiritual center of Druidism, the most significant of its kind in Britain. The Druids were the elite class of Celts, spending years in training and counting judges, priests, and teachers among their number. They inspired native resistance to the Romans, who considered them bloodthirsty barbarians. It would have been a bitter blow to the native tribes when, in 60 CE, Gaius Suetonius Paulinus, the governor of Britannia, attacked Anglesey, decimating the Druids and razing their sacred sites.
On the opposite side of the province, on the site of modern-day Colchester in Essex, lay Camulodunum, the capital of the fledgling province. It was situated on the land of the Trinovante tribe that the Romans had sequestered as a colonia for veteran soldiers. The settlement became a focal point of grievance as it expanded and took more land from the tribe, some of whom were enslaved. A further insult was the large temple built in the town by Nero to honour his predecessor, Claudius. It was constructed and maintained at great expense to the locals, while they witnessed the resident priests furnished with luxury. As a further humiliation, local chiefs were forced to worship at this temple dedicated to their conqueror.
There is also archaeological evidence from the time of the rebellion of imported grains that imply one or more failed local harvests, which, coupled with the Roman demand for taxes paid in produce, suggest that hunger may have also played a role in the uprising.
Conditions were ripe for rebellion, and it was Boudica that was to lead it.
3. Boudica raised a rebel army of aggrieved Britons.
Unsurprisingly, Boudica was incensed at the treatment of her family and people. After the assault on her family, Tacitus records her speech as, “Nothing is safe from Roman pride and arrogance. They will deface the sacred and deflower our virgins. Win the battle or perish, that is what I, a woman, will do.” While this account of her sworn vengeance is likely fictional, it’s not hard to imagine that it’s close to the truth.
Boudica and the Iceni’s grievances found ready company in the various peoples the Romans oppressed. In 60–61 CE, she marched an army of the Iceni, the Trinovantes, and members of other disgruntled tribes toward Camulodunum. The timing was fortuitous: Suetonius Paulinus, along with most of the Roman forces, was some 250 miles away and embroiled in the assault on the Druids in Anglesey. One of the largest insurrections of Britons the Romans ever faced was at liberty to descend unchallenged on the capital of their province.
4. Boudica’s army destroyed the Roman capital of Britannia.
Responding to the citizens’ appeals for reinforcements, Procurator Catus Decianus sent only 200 Roman soldiers from Londonium charged with the defense of Camulodunum. This was a paltry figure in comparison to estimates of up to 100,000 in Boudica’s army, who slaughtered everyone in their path. The Ninth Roman Legion Hispana sought to defend the ruined town but was also defeated, with all infantry lost. The conflict ended in a two-day siege of the temple of Claudius.
In 2000, an archaeological dig in Colchester showed that the Roman buildings in the city were razed to the ground in what Philip Crummy, who directed the dig said, “was a murderous, determined, intensive and deliberate attack … The civilian population was wiped out. There were no prisoners. Men, women and children were all killed.” In modern parlance, this obliteration of civilians would equate to war crimes en masse.
5. Boudica destroyed the first incarnation of London.
Following her resounding success at Camulodunum, Boudica marched on Londinium, a multicultural commercial center of merchants and craftspeople on the site of present-day London. It had been founded about 13 years prior and was populated with immigrants from around the Roman Empire. Despite it lacking a protective Roman stronghold, it was Roman-built as the trading center of the province, situated in a strategic location on the tidal Thames. Londinium was the main supply route linked to Rome via ports in Gaul (present-day France), making it a significant target for the rebels.
Suetonius Paulinus, now aware of the rebellion and reaching Londinium with a cavalry task force ahead of Boudica’s army, anticipated defending the town would result in a Roman defeat. He strategically abandoned the city to its fate, choosing to concentrate instead on retaining control of Britannia once he was re-joined by the remainder of his forces. The insurgents arrived to sack an undefended town; similar to Colchester, archaeological digs have found a layer of burnt debris, showing the settlement was destroyed. This extends south of the Thames, meaning that rather than being deterred by the river, the army must have crossed the Roman bridge to continue their determined rampage.
6. Not all of those vanquished by Boudica were Roman.
Boudica then turned her attention to Verulamium, close to present-day St Albans, a British settlement with pro-Roman leanings situated along Watling Street out of Londinium. In the pre-Roman period, the Catuvellauni tribe had their capital on this site, which eventually became Roman Verulamium and a municipium of Rome. This designation bestowed its residents with “Latin Rights” that were second only to those enjoyed by the inhabitants of colonia such as Camulodunum. Despite Verulamium’s British origins, the insurgents were not impressed with its pro-Roman sentiments. Again, Suetonius Paulinus strategically chose to leave the town to its fate and Verulamium was destroyed, resulting in another layer of ash in the archaeological record. Unlike the previous two sackings, evidence suggests some buildings in Verulamium escaped, possibly due to the direction of the prevailing winds.
7. Boudica nearly changed the course of history.
So how close did Boudica come to ousting the Britons’ oppressors? According to Tacitus, Boudica’s army had already claimed the lives of 70,000 Romans and their allies in her three decisive victories. Now the estimated 230,000 insurgents continued along Watling Street toward the Midlands. In what was to become the final confrontation, now known as the Battle of Watling Street, they encountered the 10,000-strong Roman army headed by Suetonius Paulinus in an unknown location variously suggested to be in the vicinity of present-day Wroxeter, Atherstone, High Cross, Kings Cross, or Church Stowe. While the estimate of Britons is a likely exaggeration to augment Roman egos by the victors themselves, it’s generally accepted that Boudica had the far larger army. But for lack of common training discipline, armor, and weapons, the rebels clearly might have won.
However, the Romans used their superior military skills to maneuver Boudica to a disadvantage, with Suetonius Paulinus stationing his troops ready for battle in a gorge, their rear protected by a forest. The Britons funneled forward as the Romans rained down their javelin-like weapons. When the Romans charged, the Britons were forced to retreat into an open plain that was blocked by their own wagons; they had been so assured of their victory, they had brought their families to watch. The Romans took no prisoners, cutting down men, women, children, and animals, with Tacitus recording the loss of 80,000 Britons and just 400 Romans.
Nevertheless, the devastation wrought by the Britons had been sufficient for emperor Nero to consider withdrawing completely from Britannia. Eventually, Suetonius Paulinus’s victory and his continued brutal campaign to subdue the Iceni and Trinovantes re-established Roman control.
Boudica may not have rid the land of its invaders, but she led the last great uprising of Britons against the Romans, who despite ruling Britannia until their withdrawal in 410 CE, never gained full control of Great Britain.
8. Boudica shamed the Romans by defeating them.
In patriarchal Roman society, women’s value was simply in being wives and mothers. They did not have equal rights to men under the law and their limited freedoms depended on their wealth and social status. They received little education, were not taught to write nor permitted to vote or stand for public office, and were subject to the authority first of their father and later, their husband.
That a woman had caused so much devastation was a shock to Rome. Dio, in recounting Roman losses to Boudica, illustrated the imperial chauvinistic attitude toward her when he wrote, “Moreover, all this ruin was brought upon the Romans by a woman, a fact which in itself caused them the greatest shame.”
9. Boudica may well have ridden on a chariot, but one simpler than often depicted.
Boudica is frequently depicted or modeled riding a chariot, but how accurate are these representations? There has been some argument against her riding a chariot, based on its perceived inefficiency, the weakness of the axle, and the effectiveness of such a vehicle on the uneven ground typical of the British countryside.
When Tacitus describes Boudica’s speech immediately prior to the Battle of Watling Street, he says, “Boudica, mounted in a chariot with her daughters before her, rode up to clan after clan and delivered her protest.” Even Julius Caesar, who encountered warring Britons about a century before Boudica’s Revolt, described their use of chariots.
Archaeological discoveries add further evidence of chariot usage. Numerous remains of British Iron Age chariots have been found dating from as far back as 475 BCE, and, more specifically, Boudica-era chariot fittings have been discovered in the area occupied by the Iceni. At that time, horses native to Britain were better employed pulling chariots than being ridden.
What can be refuted is the style of chariot shown in some paintings and Thomas Thornycroft’s famous statue in London, which is more akin to a Roman chariot, embellished as it is with decorations—including those on the horses—and featuring scythes on its wheels. Impractically, it also lacks reins and the horses are angled divergently. Celtic chariots were lighter and simpler, constructed of wood and wicker with wheels rimmed in iron.
10. Boudica’s end is uncertain.
What happened to Boudica after her defeat at the Battle of Watling Street is unclear. Tacitus writes that she poisoned herself, presumably to avoid death or slavery at Roman hands. However, Dio says she fell sick, died, and was given a costly burial by the Britons. While both suggest she escaped the battleground before meeting her demise, we will never know what actually happened; neither the locations of her final battle nor grave have ever been found, and even if they were, we have no way of definitively identifying her.
11. Boudic now symbolizes justice, national freedom, and women’s strength.
Despite being considered sufficiently significant to be recorded by Tacitus and Dio, scant mention was made of Boudica again until the Victorian era, when she gained legendary status. It’s unsurprising that Boudica was revived as a symbol of nationalism under the reign of a female monarch with such considerable global influence.
The name Boudica itself has its etymology in the Celtic word for victory, which perhaps says more about the possibility that this was a title and her true name has been lost to time. After the Victorians commenced an era of hero-worship made manifest in statuary, monuments were built to the wronged queen and her daughters. The most famous, by Thomas Thornycroft, still stands on the Embankment near the Palace of Westminster.
In the early 20th century, Boudica was adopted as an emblem in the campaign for women’s right to vote by the Suffragette movement. Since then, the story of Boudica’s rebellion has been augmented with archaeological finds such as contemporary drinking sets, horse and chariot fittings, and the Boudican destruction horizon from Camulodunum, Londinium, and Verulamium.