Watch Nearly 20 Minutes of Bloopers From Your Favorite Horror Movies
If you’ve spent years avoiding John Carpenter’s Halloween series because Michael Myers freaks you out a bit too much, watching the masked murderer flub a bunch of takes first might help reduce that fear factor.
The blooper reel below, published on the YouTube channel FilmIsNow Movie Bloopers & Extras, is nearly 18 straight minutes of outtakes from horror movies old and new. Some of the films are horror comedies, so lots of laughter behind the scenes is hardly surprising. It’s a wonder Gene Wilder and the other stars of Young Frankenstein (1974) could stop laughing long enough to complete a single conversation. Unsurprisingly, they ruined a lot of takes. More recent horror comedies represented in the reel include 2013’s Warm Bodies, 2003’s The Haunted Mansion, and 2009’s Jennifer’s Body.
Other horror classics aren’t always thought of as funny, but end up eliciting laughs for the absurdity of the plots and/or performances. Based on the bloopers, the casts of Scream (1996) and Sorority Row (2009) definitely had their fair share of fun on set.
So did Anya Taylor-Joy while filming Robert Eggers’s 2015 horror fantasy The Witch. One take was ruined by a well-timed reference to 1975’s Monty Python and the Holy Grail; another due to an unwittingly disruptive farm animal. And while Sandra Bullock’s clairvoyant character in the 2007 thriller Premonition was mostly plagued by terror and confusion, that didn’t seem to stop Bullock and the crew from having a good time during production.
Enjoy all the gags, gaffes, and giggles below.