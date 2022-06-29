20 Foods You Might Be Mispronouncing
When ordering a meal at a restaurant, taste should be the main concern. Whether you can pronounce the name of the dish shouldn't factor into your decision, but that's not always the case. If you've ever ordered a salad to avoid saying vichyssoise to your server, it's time to brush up on your culinary vocabulary. Here are 20 common food names you may be mispronouncing.
1. Açaí
Since this super fruit became a trendy ingredient, people have struggled to pronounce it. Instead of ah-KAI, say ah-sah-EE.
2. Crudités
Asking for CROO-dites at an upscale event may get you funny looks. Kroo-de-TAY is the correct pronunciation.
3. Pho
Pho is pronounced fuh, as in, "this beef noodle soup is pho-nomenal."
4. Quinoa
KEEN-wah is the correct way to say the name of this nutritious, South American staple.
5. Filet mignon
Don't try to say the name of this famous beef cut in phonetic English. Follow the French pronunciation and say fuh-LAY muhn-YAWN instead.
6. Vichyssoise
Saying the name of this potato soup out loud doesn't have to be nerve-racking. Vichyssoise—pronounced vih-shee-SWAAZ—is actually pretty fun to say.
7. Macaron
This French cookie shouldn't be confused with American macaroons. Say mah-kuh-ROHN if you want to sound like you know what you're talking about.
8. Elote
The name of this cheesy, Mexican street corn is pronounced eh-LOH-tay.
9. Foie gras
Even if you know foie gras is pronounced fwah-grah, the name can still trip up non-native French speakers.
10. Tzatziki
Don't let the zs in the name scare you. You can order this Mediterranean yogurt dip by saying tuh-ZEE-kee.
11. Worcestershire
The name of this condiment is pronounced WOO-stuh-sher. (Now try saying that three times fast.)
12. Niçoise
Say nee-SWAZ when ordering this French salad to impress your server.
13. Cacao
Distinct from the processed chocolate called cocoa, raw cacao beans are pronounced kah-COW.
14. Mole
The name of this famous Mexican sauce has two syllables, as in MOH-lay.
15. Camembert
This French cheese is pronounced kah-mum-BEHR with a silent t.
16. General Tso's
The name is spelled differently at various Chinese-American restaurants, but the Tso in General Tso's chicken is always pronounced tsah-ow.
17. Cassoulet
Ka-soo-LAY is the right way to say the name of this famous French dish.
18. Beignet
When in New Orleans, earn respect from the locals and say ben-YAY when ordering the pastry from a coffee shop.
19. Sriracha
Years after it become the trendiest condiment on the plant, people are still saying sriracha wrong. Sr-AH-chuh is the correct pronunciation.
20. Champagne
Champagne makes any occasion feel fancier, especially when you pronounce it the right way: sham-PAYN.