Disney’s Three-Ingredient Dole Whip Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy to Make at Home
Of all the foods unique to Disney’s network of theme parks, Dole Whip is arguably the most iconic. Though guests line up to buy it when they visit Disney World and Disneyland, the frozen pineapple treat is surprisingly basic. It’s so simple, in fact, that anyone can make it at home with just three ingredients.
According to Insider, Disney Parks published a recipe inspired by its famous Dole Whip to the My Disney Experience app in 2020. All you need to make it is 4 ounces of pineapple juice, a scoop of vanilla ice cream, two cups of frozen pineapple, and some special equipment.
After gathering your components, add them to a blender and puree until smooth. You’re welcome to pour the mixture into a bowl and dig in at this point, but to recreate the look of the Disney confection, you’ll need a piping bag. Cut slits into the tip of the bag to make a star pattern and use it to pipe the frozen concoction into a serving vessel, swirling as you go. If you don’t have a piping bag on hand, cutting a star-shaped opening into parchment paper or a plastic sandwich bag works in a pinch.
Though the recipe requires some cleanup, it’ll be ready in less time than it takes to wait in line outside the Enchanted Tiki Room. The homemade version of Dole Whip is also significantly cheaper than the stuff you’ll find at the theme parks. We recommend eating it while wearing a fanny pack and listening to the Pirates of the Caribbean queue music to get the full Disney experience.
