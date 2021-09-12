Beachgoers, Beware: Venomous Fireworms Have Been Spotted on Texas Shores

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies recently shared unsettling news on Facebook: Fireworms are washing up on Texas shores. These critters can ruin a fun beach trip in a heartbeat if you touch them.

Not only are the worms unappealing, but, as the name suggests, you’ll experience a burning sensation for about three hours after coming in contact with one. You’ll likely feel the sting even weeks after you’ve been stung.

This type of marine bristle worm is distinguished by white, hair-like appendages covering its body. When threatened, the worm’s bristles become erect and inject toxin into whatever unlucky creature bumped into it.

People typically find fireworms clinging to debris. The worms feed on gooseneck barnacles, so they attach themselves to items covered with the filter-feeding crustaceans.

Marine biologist Jace Tunnell talks about the venomous animal in this video from the Harte Research Institute’s YouTube channel.

The Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies states that different species of fireworms are typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Though sightings are rare, the worms are known to reside in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, the increased sightings of these marine worms are possibly due to changes in ocean currents or weather. It’s not very likely you’ll run into one, but it’s best for beachgoers to take precautions. Tunnell told USA TODAY, “You don't want to just go around touching stuff.” People should also make it a habit to bring isopropyl alcohol or vinegar with them to the beach in case they are stung by a fireworm. To remove bristles lodged in the skin, the National Park Service suggests using adhesive tape. If the pain is extreme or you’re worried about infection, see a doctor as soon as possible.

