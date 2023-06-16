First Location of the ‘Friends’-Inspired Central Perk Coffee Chain Is Coming to Boston
Fans of Friends will soon be able to hang out in one of the most famous settings from the show. The first location of the Central Perk Coffeehouse is opening this year—though not in the city you might expect. To caffeinate like Ross, Rachel, and the gang, you’ll need to head to Newbury Street in Boston.
Warner Bros. first announced plans to turn the fictional coffeeshop from Friends into a real-world chain last year. In addition to recreating the ‘90s vibe of the original set, Central Perk Coffeehouse will offer exclusive coffee blends. Names like "How You Doin’?” (medium roast), “We Were on a Coffee Break” (dark roast), and “Oh.My.GAWD!” (cold brew) should sound family to fans of the sitcom.
Though the hangout spot is located in Manhattan on the show, the first brick-and-mortar store is opening 300 miles North in Boston. It may not be authentic, but company president Joe Gurdock is confident it's the right choice for their flagship location. “Newbury Street and the city’s Back Bay neighborhood are such a treasured gems; known and admired around the globe,” he said in a statement. “We are so fortunate to have found the ideal first location for this concept.” After grabbing a cup of java at Central Perk, television fans will be able to walk to Beacon Hill and order a pint at the original Cheers bar.
A specific grand opening date hasn’t been announced, but the chain is still committed to its plan to launch some time in 2023. Until then, future Central Perk customers can order their favorite Friends-branded blends online.