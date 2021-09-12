Daenerys’s Dragon Egg, Arya’s Dagger, and More ‘Game of Thrones’ Props Are Being Auctioned Off

Fifteen years after George R. R. Martin launched his book series A Song of Fire and Ice, HBO adapted it for television. Game of Thrones aired from 2011 to 2019 and became a global sensation thanks to its complex characters, compelling story, and Hollywood-level special effects.

Fans who want a piece of the action fantasy series should look no further: Heritage Auctions and HBO are presenting the Game of Thrones Signature Auction, which showcases over 2000 costumes, weapons, props, and set decorations from the award-winning show. The items are currently open for proxy bidding online, and the live auction will take place online and at Heritage Auctions in Dallas from October 10 to October 12.

If you’re looking for specific memorabilia, don’t worry. The event has over 900 lots with items from different seasons and clothing from various characters, such as Daenerys Targaryen, Jaqen H’ghar, and Loras Tyrell. Here are some of the most popular items going up for bidding.

The Melted Iron Throne / Heritage Auctions

One of the hottest props in the collection is the melted Iron Throne. It’s made of semi-translucent plastic and features a metallic finish, with twisted, melted swords protruding from it. In Season 8, Episode 6, “The Iron Throne,” the dragon Drogon burns the throne after Daenerys Targaryen dies. The current bid for the piece—which measures about 115-by-90-by-4.5-by-26 inches—is $5000.

Dragon Egg / Heritage Auctions

The dragon egg prop pictured above consists of a vivid green resin covering a brown, green, and yellow metallic core. It was made for the first episode, “Winter Is Coming,” in which Daenerys receives three petrified dragon eggs as wedding gifts. (The production design team ultimately chose eggs with a more opaque design when it came time to shoot.) The current bid stands at $8750.

Jon Snow’s Hero “Longclaw“ Longsword / Heritage Auctions

Jon Snow’s “Longclaw” longsword, one of the most iconic weapons in the TV series, is also up for sale. The detailed hero prop was designed with close-up shots in mind. It’s crafted out of aluminum, with a white wolf-head pommel and a “Valyrian steel” design down the flat side of the blade. The sword appears in almost every scene featuring Jon Snow after he receives it from Jeor Mormont in season 1, episode 9, “Baelor.” Its highest bid is $31,000 as of writing.

You can view more items from the Seven Kingdoms here.

Emmy award-winning Game of Thrones costume designer Michele Clapton shared her enthusiasm for the auction in a press release. “You design things for a television show, and usually that’s the extent of their lifespan: They get put in boxes and stored away,” she stated. “I am very fortunate that these costumes will have an afterlife. I find it’s rather comforting to know they will carry on, that they’re still loved and talked about. Now they can all go off and have their great lives.”

