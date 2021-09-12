Love Pumpkin Spice? You Could Get Paid to Taste Trader Joe’s Fall Items

With August now behind us, autumn aficionados are no doubt making space in their pantries for all manner of pumpkin spice products. If you’re one of them, we’ve got a job for you.

As Fox 5/KUSI reports, FinanceBuzz is hiring one lucky Pumpkin Spice Pundit to sample and rate some two dozen autumnal items at Trader Joe’s. Not only will you get a $500 gift card to cover the cost of the shopping trip, but you’ll also net a nice $1000 after the job is done. Qualifications are simple: You need to love pumpkin spice, you need access to a Trader Joe’s, and you need to be a U.S. resident at least 18 years old.

The job itself is hardly a slog. Basically, per FinanceBuzz, you’ll head to Trader Joe’s and grab “one of each of the available seasonal fall foods.” Judging by early reports of this season’s offerings, you can expect everything from apple cinnamon fruit sauce crushers to pumpkin cream cheese. After photographing and trying each product, you’ll rate it based on “how difficult it was to make, how tasty it is, and more.” You’ll also write a brief review of your overall experience as Pumpkin Spice Pundit. FinanceBuzz will use all your expertise to help readers determine which fall foods are worth springing for and which they can skip.

The application asks for your name, email address, and (optional) links to your social media accounts. No cover letter required—just explain why you’d make the perfect Pumpkin Spice Pundit. (Having an in-depth knowledge of exactly what pumpkin spice is couldn’t hurt.) You can apply now through Tuesday, September 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET. If you’re chosen, you’ll find out by Friday, September 13, giving you a little over three weeks to sample and rate the Trader Joe’s products; your reviews are due Sunday, October 6.

Find out more about the dream job here.

