Calling All Wizards: HBO Is Holding Open Casting for Its New Harry Potter Series

Since shortly after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 1997, Harry Potter has been a household name. It wasn’t just the book series that captured people’s imaginations. Warner Bros. earned over $7.75 billion from its movie adaptations of the original titles alone, so it’s no surprise that the studio is planning to bring the story and characters back to the screen—this time as a television show. As Variety reports, open casting has officially begun for the upcoming HBO series Harry Potter.

The search for the new Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger was announced online on September 8. Casting directors are specifically looking for UK and Ireland residents who will be between 9 and 11 years old as of April 2025.

Parents and legal guardians have until October 31 to submit their child’s application through Cast It Talent, which is currently the only way to audition. Candidates must upload two videos: a one-minute clip of them talking about themselves while mentioning their date of birth, height, place of residence, and loved ones; and a 30-second video of them reading a short story or poem. The piece of writing can be anything, including their own work, but it shouldn't be from Harry Potter. Kids are also encouraged to speak in their own accents.

It’s hard to imagine the central trio of Harry Potter without picturing Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, but the production isn’t necessarily seeking lookalikes. “We are committed to inclusive, diverse casting,” the posting states. “For every role, please submit qualified performers, without regard to ethnicity, sex, disability, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other basis protected by law unless otherwise specifically indicated.”

Led by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, the new Harry Potter show is set to film in the UK from 2025 to 2026. The premiere date has yet to be announced, but Warner Bros. Discovery is hoping to release it sometime in 2026.

