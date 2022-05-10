15 of the Top Restaurants Around the World With a 3-Star Michelin Rating
Dining out at a top-notch establishment doesn’t have to break the bank; there are plenty of surprisingly cheap Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. Sometimes, they’re even food trucks. That said, if you have your heart set on diving into a good meal with a side of Michelin stars, you might be less concerned about price than the quality of the dish (or just the overall experience) itself.
And in that case, you may find Money.co.uk’s list of top-rated restaurants with three Michelin stars extremely useful. They’re ranked based on the percentage of positive reviews they’ve received on Tripadvisor. In first place is Frantzén, an ambient, cozy spot run by chef Björn Frantzén in Stockholm, Sweden. Though it only has 171 total reviews—significantly fewer than any other spot in the top 15—an impressive 98.25 percent of them describe the eatery as “excellent” or “very good.” Not to say that the rest of the list isn’t impressive, too. Although technically in last place, El Celler de Can Roca, which is located in Girona, Spain, has over 95 percent positive ratings out of nearly 4000.
If you’re trying to decide between a trip to Spain to visit Restaurante Martín Berasategui or a trip to Germany to try out Sven Elverfeld’s Aqua, the percentage value won’t help you: The two are tied at 96.12. But the number of reviews could help break that tie—Berasategui’s eatery boasts 1830, while Elverfeld’s has just 206.
And if you’re trying to choose a country based on how many three-star Michelin spots you can hit during your vacation, your best bet is France. Five of the top 15 are located there, with two (Epicure and Kei) in Paris alone.
See the full list below and discover more takeaways from Money.co.uk’s study here.
1. Frantzén // Stockholm, Sweden
2. King's Joy // Beijing, China
3. Régis et Jacques Marcon // Saint-Bonnet-le-Froid, France
4. Cheval Blanc // Basel, Switzerland
5. La Vague d'Or // Saint-Tropez, France
6. Schloss Schauenstein // Fürstenau, Switzerland
7. Restaurante Martín Berasategui // Lasarte-Oria, Spain
8. Aqua // Wolfsburg, Germany
9. Core by Clare Smyth // London, United Kingdom
10. De Librije // Zwolle, Netherlands
11. Epicure // Paris, France
12. Kei // Paris, France
13. Maison Lameloise // Chagny, France
14. Waldhotel Sonnora // Dreis, Germany
15. El Celler de Can Roca // Girona, Spain